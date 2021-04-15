Despite losses to Amador and Summerville, Bret Harte tennis improves

After two matches into the 2021 tennis season, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs are still searching for their first win. And although the Bullfrogs have yet to put one into the win column, the improvement between the first and second match was undeniable.
On Tuesday, Bret Harte lost to Amador 9-0 in Sutter Creek. On Thursday afternoon, the Bullfrogs battled the Summerville Bears and came out on the losing end 6-2 on their home courts in Angels Camp.
The Bret Harte players only had a week of practice before matches began and for some, that time is even less. Junior Bennett Livanos is one of those players who is still getting into the swing of tennis. Livanos recently finished playing soccer and then had to quickly make the transition to tennis. With such a quick turnaround, Livanos is still trying to get into tennis shape.
“I think I’m not going to be there for another week, but it’s good to get the practice in now,” Livanos said. “With this short season, it’s hard to get into the proper shape for the sport you wanna get into. But, you just have to work with the time you are given.”
After one day of practice, Livanos took on Amador’s Ethan Krieshock and lost 6-2, 6-2. Against Summerville, he rebounded and won his match 6-1, 6-1.
“I was nervous going into my match because we played Amador on Tuesday and that match didn’t go so well,” Livanos said. “I wasn’t expecting a lot from today, but I got out there with my head high, did my best and came through with a win.”
Livanos, who was Bret Harte’s No. 1 boys’ singles player, impressed his new head coach Mike Stange with his performance against the Bears.
“I thought he played a really smart match,” Stange said. “He utilized what we worked on yesterday, which was moving forward through his shots and leaning in and basically, he was flawless with his execution.”
With the first win out of the way, Livanos can enjoy the rest of the season knowing he collected at least one victory.
“It’s great,” Livanos said. “Just going out there and being able to have a win under my belt for the rest of the season takes a lot of pressure off of me.”
The other Bullfrog to pick up a win Thursday was Brandon Vongphairoth in the boys’ No. 2 singles match. Vongphairoth beat Summerville’s Elijah Geeze 6-3, 6-1.
“With our singles, we’ve been working on specific form and really high-level stuff and they are picking it up really quickly,” Stange said. “The singles used what I was trying to teach them to create more topspin and consistency and that helped them in their matches.”
In the girls’ singles No. 1 match, Bret Harte’s Carly Hickman put up a battle against Summerville’s Megan Bressel, but came out on the losing end, falling 6-1, 6-3. Like Livanos, Hickman went from playing a different sport only a few days before stepping onto the tennis courts. Hickman traded her golf clubs for a tennis racket. Against Amador, Hickman lost 6-0, 6-0.
“Carly definitely played a lot better this match,” Stange said. “She’s utilized some of the things that we’ve been working on. Her improvement was vast.”
In the girls’ singles No. 2 match, Roxanna Alvarado played in her first match of the season and lost 6-1, 6-2. Alvarado also joined up with Livanos in mixed doubles action and fell 6-0, 6-1.
In the boys’ doubles match, Bret Harte’s Ethan Vongphairoth and Josiah Hutchens lost to Cooper Kuobloch and Angel Larsen 6-3, 6-1. A concerning moment of the match came when a ball hit Hutchens square in the face and caused his nose to start bleeding. Hutchens left the court to get cleaned up, but later returned and finished the match.
“That was gutsy to come back out and finish the match. I’m proud of him,” Stange said of Hutchens.
And in regards to the way Vongphairoth and Hutchens played together, Stange said, “They were much more competitive and have a lot more confidence after today's match. They were in the match the whole way and almost had a chance to win the first set.”
In the girls’ No. 1 doubles match, Jamee Zahniser and Reata Lucore lost to the Summerville duo of Elise Mendezona and Makenna Pheiffer 6-1, 6-3. And the girls’ doubles No. 2 pairing of Sarah Evans and Jessica Marciel lost 6-1, 6-0.
“The good thing is that both the girls’ doubles teams who lost, while they were happy to be out there, they were dissatisfied with their performance,” Stange said. “They want to get better and I’m excited about that.”
Bret Harte (0-2 Mother Lode League) returns to the court April 22 to take on Argonaut at 3:30 p.m. in Jackson.