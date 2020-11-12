From tricks to treats, golfers had paranormal play

Ghosts and goblins lingered from Halloween on the fairways of La Contenta on Nov. 2, as seniors engaged in a game of par points. How else do you explain good shots that bounced into lakes, putts that rolled in and then out of the hole, and balls in the middle of the fairway that disappeared?
While most golfers suffered dirty tricks, a few managed treats. Leading the way in the Gold Tee Flight with his scary play was Gary Stockeland, who tied for most points of the day (23) with Rahis Hemmes. Rahis’s wife learned last week that he actually has two first names. Mike Pisano garnered third, while Ken Polk and recently returned Gary Eaton shared fourth.
In the White Tee Flight, Clifford Howard bewitched the competition finishing first. Newbie Tom Gilbert spooked his way into second. Former white tee champ Ron Huckaby tied for third with Alan Couchman, who rebounded from a challenging performance the week before. Jim Maxam earned fifth and financier Al Liberto was sixth.
In the Red Tee Flight, Ken Phillips gained first. Newcomer Ralph Johnson had his best round of the year to claim second. There was a three-way tie for third amongst Eugene Weatherby, Larry Rupley and retired reverend Carl Johnson. Divine intervention may have played a role in Johnson’s round. Earl Watkins just squeaked into sixth.
The closest-to-the-hole contests took place on No. 4 and 13. In the White Tee Flight on No. 4, Clifford Howard easily took first, followed by Liberato. Liberato does so well in this event that he is pushing for a sculpture to be put up in his honor. On No. 13, Ron Bassett, who truly loves the way George Dillon picks a card-in, lost out by two inches to Larry Parenti.
From the gold tees on No. 4, Mike Pisano was disappointed he didn’t ace it, but was satisfied with his first-place finish. He was followed by Stockeland, who then rebounded on No. 13 with the shot of the day at 3 feet, 9 inches. Ken Polk was second.
From the red tees on No. 4, steady Carlos Lourenco had the best shot on that hole to claim first. Ken Phillips added to a profitable day taking second. On No. 13, John Foucrault increased his yogurt fund by narrowly beating Roger La Fleur.