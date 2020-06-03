Bret Harte Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Gabi Hutchens

Gabi Hutchens only knew life on the varsity level of Bret Harte High School volleyball. As a four-year varsity player, Hutchens went from being a young freshman learning how to play with top players, to becoming one of those main players.
Hutchens reached the playoffs in all four years, played in two CIF state playoff games and was a member of Bret Harte’s first team to ever reach the section championship game. She made the first and second team and has been a cornerstone of Bret Harte’s program.
Hutchens finished her senior season with 107 kills, 221 digs, 19 aces and four blocks. She had a season-high 15 kills in a 3-0 win over Argonaut and had 10 or more digs 12 times. Hutchens ends her Bullfrog career with 391 kills, 33 blocks, 836 digs and 128 aces in 316 sets played.
“She’s meant a lot to the program,” Bret Harte first-year head coach Jacey Porovich said. “Rarely do we pull a kid all the way up and that’s where they play all four years. It’s a testament to her ability and knowledge of the game.”
Hutchens also earned all-academic honors.