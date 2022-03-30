Bullfrogs get back into the win column with 12-1 win over Bears

TUOLUMNE – After being held scoreless by Amador in its first loss of the year, the Bret Harte High School baseball team got back on the right path by picking up an 11-run victory on the road against the Summerville Bears.
The Bullfrogs got back into the win column by knocking off the Bears 12-1 Tuesday afternoon in Tuolumne.
“It was a great way to start the week against a team we are going to see again on Friday,” Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey said. “Putting up 12 runs was a great way to respond to last week’s loss, where we felt as if we never showed up with the offense. Momentum is a huge thing in the sport of baseball and the goal is to carry it and use it as long as you can.”
Bret Harte scored 10 of its 12 runs in the first two innings. With two outs in the top of the first, the Bullfrogs took advantage of three consecutive errors by Summerville’s shortstop. One of those errors allowed freshman Jack Trent to score the first run of the game. Sophomore Walker Maurer singled home senior Noah Adams for Bret Harte’s second run of the inning.
In the bottom of the frame, the Bears loaded the bases with only one out. But Trent, who started the game for the Bullfrogs on the hill, got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts in a 27-pitch inning.
The Bullfrogs exploded for eight runs in the top of the second. The inning began with a leadoff single from senior Austin Broglio and junior Dylan Knick followed with a walk. Another error by Summerville’s shortstop resulted in Bret Harte’s third run scoring. Senior Erik Trent was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Senior Kenny Scott recorded an RBI single, and Jack Trent followed with a walk to bring home a run. Bret Harte’s sixth run of the game scored on an error and the seventh touched home after a walk from senior Joey Fillmore. The final run of the inning was scored by Jack Trent on a passed ball, which put Bret Harte ahead 10-0.
In the top of the third, Erik Trent scored Bret Harte’s 11th run of the afternoon. Bret Harte scored once more in the top of the fifth, while Summerville scored its only run in the bottom of that frame.
At the plate, Scott went 3 for 4 with a double, scored a run and had one RBI; Broglio went 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI; Maurer went 1 for 3 with an RBI; Adams had two RBIs and scored two runs; Fillmore scored once and had one RBI; Carston Weidmann scored a run and knocked in one; Jack Trent scored twice and had an RBI; Erik Trent scored twice; while Knick and junior Ezra Radabaugh each scored once in the win.
On the hill, Jack Trent picked up the win (2-0, 2.50 era) going four innings and allowing no runs on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Broglio gave up one run in relief.
Bret Harte (6-3, 3-1 Mother Lode League) will host the Bears at 4 p.m. on Friday in Angels Camp.