Jumpers win their third in a row and fifth overall in an 80-54 victory over ARC
The Columbia Claim Jumpers had to wait a while to play their first game in front of the hometown fans but once they did, it was worth it.

The Jumpers won their third game in a row and fifth overall in an 80-54 victory over American River College on Tuesday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora. Columbia is now 5-1.

