Jumpers win their third in a row and fifth overall in an 80-54 victory over ARC

The Columbia Claim Jumpers had to wait a while to play their first game in front of the hometown fans but once they did, it was worth it.
The Jumpers won their third game in a row and fifth overall in an 80-54 victory over American River College on Tuesday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora. Columbia is now 5-1.
“It seems like it’s been a really long time since we have played at home and things have been, ‘normal,’” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “I’m really happy that everyone was able to contribute to the win and we made it out healthy. Now, it’s on to the next one.”
Columbia scored 36 points in the first half and 18 of those points came from behind the arc. The Jumpers had a 36-25 lead at halftime. In the final 20 minutes, Columbia outscored American River College 44-29.
Keshawn Hall scored four points; Kobe Nunes scored seven; Aurrion Harris scored six; Caleb Chiang scored 15; Kai Jordan scored two; Brennen Whyte scored six; Elijah Yee scored three; Marques Sales scored a team-high 16 points; Jordan Worthy scored six points; Jacob Cassaretto scored three points; and Parker Tuttle finished the night with 12 points.
The Jumpers return to the floor on Saturday to take on Lassen (6 p.m.) and then will turn around and host Folsom Lake on Sunday (3 p.m.). Both games will take place at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
