Coaches Corner: Rob Leetham

Rob Leetham has coached soccer at Calaveras High School both for the boys’ and girls’ teams and he has reached the playoffs coaching both squads. Leetham is currently the head coach of the Calaveras boys’ soccer team and his team has reached the postseason the last four years.
Since taking over the boys’ program in 2016, Leetham has a Mother Lode League record of 25-11-7.
Get to know Rob Leetham
Hometown: Santa Clara High school: Emil R. Buchser
College: West Valley College; Brigham Young University
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite dessert: Rocky road ice cream
Favorite movie: “Braveheart”
Favorite TV show: “‘Chicago P.D.’ and old ‘The Big Valley’ reruns. I love the opening music.”
Favorite band or musician: “For rock, it’s Boston. For country, it’s George Strait.”
Guilty pleasure: ”Just hanging around our property with the dogs and horses, enjoying that cool Delta breeze that rolls in on a hot summer night.”
Are you superstitious? “Not at all. I know, boring right?”
Biggest pet peeve: “People who don’t use their blinkers when driving.”
What’s something you are ashamed to admit? “I cried when the San Francisco Giants won their first World Series in 2010. After all the years of torture, I never thought I would see it in my lifetime.”
What’s something people don’t know about you? “Years ago, I owned and operated a local cable channel in Vernal, Utah.”
Who was your celebrity crush when you were in high school? “Christie Brinkley. I loved those Sports Illustrated issues!”
Dinner with anyone in history: “Lewis and Clark. I love reading about their amazing journey. It would be awesome to hear them tell it in person.”
Worst first date: “Never had a bad first date. I made them all fabulous.”
First car: “A Plymouth Satellite. It looked like a Dodge Charger.”
What advice would you give to yourself as a high school senior? “Enjoy every moment. I tell my players that all the time. As we have all learned this year, it goes by way too fast and things can change in a hurry.”
What’s your favorite thing about coaching? “The thrill of competition, and the friendships made with fellow coaches and players. This also might sound corny, but it always gives me goosebumps when we stand on our home field when the National Anthem is played.”