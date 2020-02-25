Poor shooting ends Calaveras' section title dreams

PLACERVILLE – Sometimes, it all comes down to the sad reality that the shots just didn’t fall.
With a chance to reach the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team didn’t make the shots when the situation called for it. Calaveras was just 17 for 35 in field goals, 3 for 26 from 3-point land and 6 for 14 from the charity stripe.
Even with such an uncharacteristic shooting performance, Calaveras was still within striking distance with three minutes to play. But once the final buzzer sounded, there was nothing for No. 3 Calaveras to celebrate as it lost to No. 2 El Dorado 59-51 Monday evening to put an end to any section championship dreams.
“The further you go, the bigger the stakes and the more that’s on the line, the more it hurts,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said following the eight-point road loss. “It hurts in the moment when you are just so close. You don’t want to look ahead, but it’s hard not to think about how close you are to making it to the Golden 1 Center. That being said, they were on an historic run for this program and qualified for state. It hurts in the moment, but they’ve still done a lot of great things that they should be proud of.”
Calaveras’ shooting woes started early in the night. With 3:45 to play in the opening quarter, Calaveras trailed El Dorado 14-2. While Calaveras was having trouble scoring, star guard Madison Clark had two early fouls to her name and ended up watching the majority of the first half from the bench.
“You want to run your best out there as long as possible,” Malamed said. “Madison getting into foul trouble is nothing new, as it also happened in our last playoff game. I thought the girls who came in did a great job of getting the game under control and settling things down after a rocky start and put us in contention to win it.”
Trailing by 12, Calaveras got three points from freshman Bailie Clark, two points from senior Muriel Strange and a 3-point basket from freshman Brooke Nordahl to cut the deficit to four. Late in the quarter, junior Vanessa Baysinger scored in the paint, but Calaveras entered the second period trailing 19-12.
“At the beginning of the game, I could feel that my shot was off and I was trying to find a rhythm and I never got it to click,” Calaveras senior Gabriella Malamed said.
The second quarter was the best Calaveras played all night. After El Dorado got a point via free throw, Calaveras went on a 9-0 run, which was capped by a baseline jumper from Strange to give her team a 21-20 lead. For the rest of the half, Calaveras and El Dorado matched on another shot-for-shot. Behind strong play off the bench from Baysinger and baskets from downtown by Bailie Clark and Nordahl, Calaveras and El Dorado ended the first half in a 31-31 tie.
“We were confident and I had the feeling that we’d be able to pull it off,” Strange said about the feeling in the locker room at halftime.
In the third quarter, Calaveras was able to only score six points, which came courtesy of Bailie Clark, Madison Clark and senior Frankie Pekarek. El Dorado scored 16 points in the quarter and entered the final eight minutes with a 47-37 lead.
“To me, it was our execution,” Malamed said about Calaveras’ issues Monday night. “We had issues rebounding on defense, and on offense, we had times all year where we were standing around and not moving enough and I thought we got very stagnant against their zone defense, even though it’s something that we worked on. We wanted more motion to create more driving lanes.”
Down by 10, Calaveras began the fourth quarter with back-to-back baskets from Bailie and Madison Clark to cut the deficit to six. El Dorado pushed its lead back to 10 and again, the Clark sisters scored four unanswered points and with three minutes remaining, Calaveras was only down 51-45. But as hard as Calaveras tried, it was unable to make key baskets down the stretch.
Bailie Clark finished with a team-high 17 points and also had five rebounds, four assists and five steals; Madison Clark had eight points and five steals; Baysinger had seven points and three steals; Nordahl has seven points and two steals; Strange had six points, eight rebounds and two assists; while Malamed, Pekarek and senior Skyler Cooper each finished the night with two points.
While there were tears and sad faces following the loss, Calaveras’ season is still not over. Calaveras will play in the CIF State Playoffs once the section championship games are completed.
“At the moment, this doesn't feel great, but we still have the state tournament to think about moving forward,” Strange said.