Calaveras splits an 18-hole road match with Amador

The Calaveras High School golf team played a full 18-hole match Tuesday afternoon against the Amador Buffaloes at Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione. The two squads needed to make up two matches, so 18 holes were played instead of the typical nine.
Calaveras and Amador each finished the day with one win and one loss. On the front nine, Calaveras lost to Amador 292-298. But on the back nine, Calaveras had its best round of the season and beat Amador 261-273.
On the front nine, junior Merrick Strange shot a 56; Dominic Boitano and Billy Peterson each shot a 57; Logan Peterson shot a 62; and senior Travis Byrd carded a 66. On the back nine, Strange and Logan Peterson each shot a 50; Billy Peterson shot a 51; Byrd shot a 54; and Boitano finished with a 56.
Calaveras’ regular season ends with an overall record of 4-11. Calaveras will next take part in the Mother Lode League tournament, which will be Thursday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.