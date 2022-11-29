Bret Harte has 4 all-league water polo players; Calaveras has 2

When the Mother Lode League boys’ water polo all-league team was announced, there was no shortage of Bret Harte and Calaveras players.
After having the best season in the history of the school—which included reaching the playoffs for the first time—Bret Harte had four players make the all-league team. As for Calaveras, the Red Hawks had two players make the list.
Bret Harte had two players make the first team. The senior duo of Xander Dodds and Alex Tudbury were rewarded for their outstanding play, which helped lead the Bullfrogs to a league record of 8-2.
Dodds was Bret Harte’s top scorer with 53 goals and was always dangerous with the ball in his hands. Dodds was also Bret Harte’s Character Award recipient.
“It’s a privilege for me to have an athlete like Xander on the team,” Bret Harte head coach Mike Kelly said. “He’s a gentleman, and he’s a sportsman and what more could you ask for from a young man? He’s also a ferocious fighter at the toughest position in the pool; fighting players bigger and more experienced and never backing down. He’s the first to volunteer and the first to help mentor younger players, but don’t let him see you make a bonehead mistake, because he’ll let you know in a very, mostly constructive way, that you better not do that again. This tells me that Xander takes this team very seriously, and he won’t accept any effort from anyone less than the total commitment he makes.”
Bret Harte’s other first-team player was Tudbury, who manned the goal. He ended the year with 101 saves and when he wasn’t a goalie, he was able to score 18 times.
“I can’t say enough about this young man,” Kelly said. “He’s a leader by example, he’s smart, he’s respectful of the game, and he’s got a ferocious work ethic. As our goalie, he assumed the critical responsibility of being the quarterback, and he played that role perfectly. He fought countless battles at the goal, wrestling the ball away from the opposition, and making miraculous blocks time after time. Alex is a leader and a gentleman. It’s a privilege to coach such a remarkable young man”
Making the second team was Bret Harte’s Cooper Oliver and Zach Perry, along with Calaveras’ Jeremiah Hinkle and Tanner Wright.
Oliver was one of Bret Harte’s leading scorers with 32 goals and was always a threat to put the ball into the back of the net.
“Cooper is the model player,” Kelly said. “He’s always got a positive attitude, he’s a full-time, first-string starter. His enthusiasm for the game knows no bounds. Cooper is always all-in. He never gives us less than 100% pedal to the metal commitment, and sometimes it’s even a little more than 100%, which may have once or twice resulted in a few expulsions—a category in which he leads the team—but I look at that as an indication of uncompromising attack mode, which a critical characteristic for a top-level water polo player.”
Perry was a player who showed his dedication to water polo in the spring, as he joined the Bret Harte swim team to build up strength, speed and endurance in the water. Perry finished the year with 20 goals.
“Zach reminds me a little of Broadway Joe Namath,” Kelly said. “You remember how Joe would on the one hand do flashy, funny, off-the-wall stuff, but then turn around and beat every opponent on the field? Well, that’s kinda Zach. At one moment he may be skillfully demonstrating the technique of underwater handstands, and the next out-swimming everyone in the pool and scoring goals. It’s that exuberance that I love about all my boys, and especially Zach. When it’s time to get serious, Zach becomes a team leader, guiding, instructing, helping and leading the team.”
The Red Hawks finished the season with a league record of 2-8. Calaveras’ Hinkle had to battle to even get into the water for his senior year. An injury left him sidelined for much of the preseason and league. But in the water, he always had the ability to score. Hinkle finished the year second on Calaveras’ team with 21 goals.
“Jeremiah’s energy always shows,” Calaveras head coach Dalil Chavez said. “Just having a veteran player sparked something in the rest of the team and the guys wanted to step up to his level and standards. He put a standard out there and the guys knew that they needed to get there. Having Jeremiah there ignited things in the guys and they knew they had to put out even more effort.”
Calaveras’ other second-team player was Wright, who patrolled the goal. Wright’s athleticism not only showed when defending a barrage of shots, but it was his attitude that stood out the most to Chavez and is why he also received the Character Award.
“He was just so calm headed,” Chavez said. “There were situations where our boys lost their cool a couple of times in games and were frustrated, and Tanner would calm them down. He deserved the award because you could talk to him, and you knew that something good was going to happen. To have him out there was amazing, and he was always doing the right thing, no matter what the situation was.”
Bret Harte's Jakob Bouma, Brayden Bowersox, Dodds, Urijah Gish, Oliver, Perry and Mason Williams, along with Calaveras’ Wright, Jay Morrill, Declan Huff and Noah Buchmann made the all-academic team.