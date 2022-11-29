Bret Harte has 4 all-league water polo players; Calaveras has 2
Xander Dodds

When the Mother Lode League boys’ water polo all-league team was announced, there was no shortage of Bret Harte and Calaveras players.

After having the best season in the history of the school—which included reaching the playoffs for the first time—Bret Harte had four players make the all-league team. As for Calaveras, the Red Hawks had two players make the list.

Alex Tudbury
Cooper Oliver
Zach Perry
Jeremiah Hinkle
Tanner Wright
