Bullfrogs pound Upper Lake by 25 in second round of state playoffs to earn a rematch with Valley Christian

With time running out in the first quarter, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team needed to make a stop on defense.
The time ticked down and just seconds before the buzzer sounded, a shot left the hands of an Upper Lake player and went through the basket with no time remaining in the quarter. The two points from the basket put the Bullfrogs behind 15-8 on the scoreboard.
The first eight minutes of the night did not go the way Bret Harte had planned. However, the final 24 minutes couldn't have gone any better. In the final three quarters of the game, Bret Harte outscored Upper Lake 39-9 and completely dominated its opponent on both sides of the floor.
In the second round of the CIF State Division V NorCal playoffs. No. 3 Bret Harte had no problem defeating No. 6 Upper Lake 49-24 on Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The 25-point victory not only keeps Bret Harte’s dreams of capturing a state championship alive, but it also means the Bullfrogs made school history in becoming the first Bret Harte girls’ basketball team to win two state playoff games in a season.
Even though his team accomplished something that no previous Bret Harte team had ever done, head coach Jeff Eltringham isn’t ready to start looking back, as there is still a lot on the horizon to be excited about.
“There is a time for reflection with these girls, but their eyes are on the prize,” Eltringham said. “They keep wanting to come in here and play and I keep wanting to coach them. They are having fun and they are playing hard, and they are playing some of the best ball that they’ve played all year.”
Bret Harte took some time to find its groove early in the night and Upper Lake was able to capitalize. The Bullfrogs got their first four points from senior Aariah Fox and a basket in the paint following a rebound from junior Chase Silva tied the game at 6-6 with 4:40 to play in the first quarter. Upper Lake went on to outscore Bret Harte 9-2, with senior Kadyn Rolleri scoring Bret Harte’s only basket during that stretch. At the end of the first quarter, the Bullfrogs trailed 15-8. The physicality early in the night from Upper Lake caught Rolleri off guard.
“I was expecting it to be tough mentally, but not physically,” Rolleri said. “We started to figure it out and readjusted quickly and became more intense.”
Although her squad was having to play from behind, Fox wasn’t worried about the early deficit.
“Seven points is nothing,” Fox said. “It’s just a couple of layups and we’re back in it. We all stayed confident in ourselves and trusted each other, and our shots started falling. I don’t think we were too worried about it.”
Bret Harte started to take control of the game in the second quarter and a big reason for that was the play of senior CJ DesBouillons. After senior Ashlin Arias scored two points following a steal early in the second quarter to bring Bret Harte within five, DesBouillons hit back-to-back 3-point baskets to give Bret Harte the lead.
“When she’s hot, she’s hot and we have to keep getting her the ball so she can keep shooting,” Fox said about DesBouillons.
After Upper Lake made two free throws, DesBouillons hit her third shot from downtown to put the Bullfrogs up 19-17.
“I felt that I needed to make those shots to prove it to myself but to also prove to my teammates that they can believe in me,” DesBouillons said.
DesBouillons ended the night with 11 points, but the tone of the game changed when she came off the bench and scored nine of those points in the second quarter.
“It’s great to see how far she’s come and what she means to our team,” Eltringham said. “I started Maddie (Kane) and you could hear the other coaches talk about the freshman and it kind of worked in our favor tonight because they forgot about the one who has been our shooter all year. I told her (DesBouillons) all year to keep shooting and that shooters shoot and that’s what she did tonight. To see her tonight come off the bench and pick up everyone when she started making those shots was amazing.”
After trailing by seven to begin the second quarter, Bret Harte and Upper Lake were tied 19-19 at halftime.
“It was a fresh start, and we were back at 0-0,” Rolleri said. “I was still nervous going back out there and my adrenaline was going up, but that was a good thing. We looked at it as a fresh start and that we were going to come out strong and play the way we know how to play.”
Upper Lake began the second half with a free throw to go ahead 20-19. That was the last time Upper Lake scored a point in the quarter. Bret Harte outscored its opponents 18-1 in the third and Fox led the way. The senior Bullfrog scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter, which included a number of spectacular shots in traffic.
“It’s so nice just seeing her out there playing basketball the way she’s done her whole life,” Eltringham said. “She was a little bit frustrated in the first half and I reminded her at halftime not to worry and that it’s a long game. It’s just a blast to watch her do what she does on the basketball court.”
With an impressive third quarter, the Bullfrogs entered the final eight minutes of play with a 37-20 lead. In the final quarter, freshman Maddie Kane paved the way with five points, while Arias scored four, Fox scored two and senior Mackenzie Carroll made one free throw. As for Upper Lake, the Panthers scored four points and all of those points came from the free throw line. Bret Harte’s defense didn’t allow a field goal in the second half.
“We do better when we are just having fun and we are not stressed and that’s what we did in the second half,” Fox said. “We knew that it could be our last game and we wanted to make the most of it. We did that and it paid off.”
Fox’s outstanding postseason play continued as she recorded a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and also had two steals and one block; Arias had six points, three rebounds and three steals; DesBouillons had 11 points, three rebounds and one steal; Kane had five points, one rebound and one steal; Rolleri had four points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists; Carroll had one point, one steal and two assists; junior Sophie Bouma had two points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist; Silva had two points, five boards, one steal and one assist; and junior Makenna Tutthill had four rebounds and one steal.
Up next for Bret Harte is a familiar foe. The Bullfrogs will get their rematch with Valley Christian one week after losing to the Lions in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game. No. 7 Valley Christian upset No. 2 Santa Cruz 70-68 on Thursday night. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 1 Fall River and No. 12 Lincoln for the CIF State Division V NorCal championship.
When asked about what it means to get a rematch with Valley Christian, Fox said, “I am so excited. When I got home, I finished watching the game they were playing because it was live, and I was on my toes the whole time hoping they would win just so we could have a rematch against them. Also, having another home game is so awesome. I can't wait until Saturday.”
Valley Christian’s upset victory over Santa Cruz not only gives the Bullfrogs a shot at redemption, but it also allows Rolleri and the rest of the Bret Harte seniors to have at least one more game on their home floor in front of the hometown fans.
“It means a lot to know that I have another chance to play at home as a senior,” Rolleri said. “I only have a few basketball games left and to be able to play with these girls on our home court is so special to me. I also think when we have home games, our community support and crowd makes us have so much motivation which is a wonderful feeling when the ball is live.”
No. 3 Bret Harte will take on No. 7 Valley Christian at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. The doors will open at 6 p.m.