Bullfrogs pound Upper Lake by 25 in second round of state playoffs to earn a rematch with Valley Christian
Bret Harte beat Upper Lake 49-24 on Thursday night in Angels Camp. 

With time running out in the first quarter, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team needed to make a stop on defense.

The time ticked down and just seconds before the buzzer sounded, a shot left the hands of an Upper Lake player and went through the basket with no time remaining in the quarter. The two points from the basket put the Bullfrogs behind 15-8 on the scoreboard.

Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill pulls down a rebound. 
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. 
Bret Harte senior CJ DesBouillons scored nine points in the third quarter, and all came via 3-point basket. 
Bret Harte senior Mackenzie Carroll runs the offense in the fourth quarter. 
Bret Harte's Aariah Fox shoots a free throw in the second half. 
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri had four points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists against Upper Lake. 
Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma passes in the third quarter. 
Bret Harte senior Mackenzie Carroll celebrates after a basket was scored. 
Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias, left, talks with freshman Maddie Kane during a free throw. 
