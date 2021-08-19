Calaveras gridders ready for new season on new field

Many things surrounding the Calaveras High School football program are going to look a lot different from the last time there was a home game played at Frank Meyer Field, in November 2019.
There are only a few players on the 2019 co-Mother Lode League champion roster who played in Calaveras’ last home game, which was a 53-13 playoff victory over Western Sierra. Many of the players who will suit up in Friday’s season opener against McNair were part of Calaveras’ four-game 2021 spring season, but because of the former state of Frank Meyer Field, all of those games were played on the road.
Not only will some of the players be unfamiliar to those in attendance on Friday night, but the playing field might shock those looking to enjoy an evening of football. Friday’s game will be the first official game played on the new turf that was installed just in time for graduation in the spring.
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark hopes that his team will be as impressive to the hometown fans as the new field.
“As I’m looking at the stands right now, I cannot wait to have people in the stands cheering for the team,” Clark said. “This field—if you haven't seen it yet—is absolutely gorgeous and it’s only going to get better. They are currently redoing the retaining rock wall, and they are in the process of putting in a new track. This facility is going to be looking darn good.”
This offseason feels very much like every offseason that came before it, with the exception of 2020. So far, Calaveras has been able to practice without any restrictions or COVID-19 testing requirements, which was a factor in the spring season. Yet as much as Clark enjoys having the feeling or normalcy surrounding the start of the football season, he isn’t allowing himself to think that there might not be any bumps in the road.
“It’s very nice that we are back in school and it’s nice that we have a schedule and it’s very nice that, as of now, it is like any normal, typical year,” Clark said. “But each week and each day, you don’t know who may have been under the weather, or who may have been in contact with someone who was feeling under the weather. It’s very hard not knowing if you are going to be missing a starting running back or a starting linebacker and you are trying to install something on offense or defense. It’s a very big challenge. In talking to some other coaches around the league and in the section, we are all in the same boat. Some are better off than others, but everybody is hurting after what has happened the last year-and-a-half and I think we will continue to hurt for a little bit. It’s not going to bounce back 100%; it’s going to take some time.”
Offense
In the short spring season—in which Calaveras went 2-2—scoring points wasn’t an issue. Aside from being shutout in a rainy and muddy game against Amador, Calaveras averaged nearly 23 points per game in its final three contests.
Returning at quarterback is senior Travis Byrd. In the spring, Byrd was 14 for 39 for 253 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. In the final game of the season, Byrd threw for a career-high 147 yards in a loss to Sonora. Even though he’s only played in four varsity games, Byrd feels the experience he gained in the short spring season helped him progress as a quarterback.
“I believe it did help, because it got me used to varsity football and how quickly the game goes and how you have to be ready for a new defense every week,” Byrd said. “I know that I’ve put in all the work I need to, so I don’t need to overthink anything to win a football game.”
Having a returning quarterback is a win for any coach, and Clark couldn't be happier that Byrd is back under center, this time for a full nine-game season.
“He’s a guy who didn’t miss a beat,” Clark said. “He played well in those four games and jumped right into spring ball and into summer. He was in the weight room every day and was throwing every day. He has continued to show improvement each week from our four-week Covid season to where he is right now.”
But who will be on the other end of Byrd’s passes? Calaveras only has one player on its roster who had a catch last season, and that’s junior Braeden Orlandi, who had five receptions for 103 yards and one score. Other targets for Byrd will be Dominic Boitano, Ryan Starr, Jake Hopper, Brayden Brim and first-year player Woody Gardina.
Perhaps the strength of Calaveras’ offense is its two-headed rushing attack of Orlandi and Hopper. In only four games as a sophomore, Orlandi rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Hopper, now a senior, carried the ball 41 times for 160 yards and one score. As a sophomore in 2019, Hopper found the end zone nine times and rushed for 532 yards.
“You can’t take anything away from those two guys,” Clark said about Orlandi and Hopper. “They have always been big players in the league, and they will continue to be big players in the league. Obviously, we can’t rely on them every play, nor do we need to. We’ve got Dominic Boitano, who can come in and run the ball. We’ve got Ryan Starr who has put some time in, as well as some new kids. So, we’ll be OK there.”
Orlandi is looking forward to seeing what he’ll be able to do with the ball in his hands on the new Frank Meyer Field turf.
“You definitely feel way lighter on your feet,” Orlandi said about the field upgrade. “You don’t have all that turf clumped up and kicking balls of turf over. You feel way lighter, and that’ll play a huge role in running this year.”
Blocking for Byrd, Orlandi and Hopper will be sophomore Ethan Porath, Garrette Randolph, Alberto Molina and Noah Cardenas. Orlandi hopes that the offensive chemistry that was built during the spring will reappear for the fall season.
“It definitely helps that we were just out here four or five months ago,” Orlandi said. “It honestly doesn’t feel like a new season; it feels like a run-on from last season. But during the offseason, me, Byrd, Woody and Hopper were out here running routes and staying in shape. So, it feels like last season.”
Defense
There’s a good chance that the players who will take the field on offense will also stay out on the gridiron for defense. Porath, Randolph, Molina and Cardenas will anchor the defensive line, while Hopper, Thomas Calmese, Gus Tofanelli and Byrd will play at linebacker. The secondary will consist of Boitano, Orlandi, Brim and Star.
Lining up at defensive end will be Gardina, who is still getting used to life on the football field.
“It’s definitely more complex than I thought,” Gardenia said about playing football. “From the outside, it looks like just a bunch of kids running into each other. But all of us have a designated job and we are trying to do that job to make something happen on both offense and defense.”
While Gardina is getting the hang of the football life, the all-league baseball catcher wonders where his skills would be had he begun playing as a freshman.
“I definitely regret not playing football sooner,” Gardina said. “If I would have come out earlier in high school, it would have progressed my football skills a little more and I’d be able to do a little more for the team. But, I’m working hard and just want to do the best I can.”
Schedule
There are no easy games for Calaveras in the preseason. While four of the five preseason games are at home, that won’t make picking up victories any easier. Calaveras begins with McNair and then Escalon and Ripon Christian all at home before taking on Ripon on the road. The preseason ends with homecoming against Bradshaw Christian.
“We always try to schedule tough teams,” Clark said. “If we want to be that section championship team that we are still searching for, we have to be able to beat these teams. It’s going to be an extremely tough preseason.”
Calaveras will go into Friday’s game against McNair without having played in a scrimmage the week before. A friendly matchup with Central Catholic was scheduled for Aug. 13 but was canceled at the last minute. Having played in a scrimmage would have been helpful for first-year players like Gardina, but the senior is going to find out soon enough what a varsity football game is all about.
“I was really looking forward to the scrimmage to get some more live reads before we started actual games,” Gardina said. “I’m just going to go out there, have some fun and represent our school the best we can.”
As for Clark, he would have also liked to have the chance to see what his players looked like going against another squad.
“That’s a big unknown, especially going in and playing a team like McNair, who we haven’t played in the last few years,” Clark said. “We’ve played them previously and they are a team who can come out and stink it up or tear it up. Not having a scrimmage to go into the McNair game is not the greatest feeling in the world, but we’ll make do.”
Calaveras’ 2021 football schedule: Aug. 20 vs. McNair; Aug. 27 vs. Escalon; Sept. 3 vs. Ripon Christian; Sept. 10 at Ripon; Sept. 17 vs. Bradshaw Christian; Oct. 1 at Argonaut; Oct. 8 vs. Sonora; Oct. 15 vs. Amador; Oct. 22 at Summerville; Oct. 28 (JV only) at Bret Harte.