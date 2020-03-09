Late heroics give Bullfrogs a home victory

The bats came alive in Bret Harte’s 15-11 home victory over Mountain House Monday afternoon in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs recorded 12 hits and overcame a seven-run deficit to pick up their second win of the season.
The Bullfrogs scored twice in the first and second inning before Mountain House scored once in the top of the third and then exploded for 10 runs in the top of the fourth. Trailing 11-4, Bret Harte battled back with two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and then eight in the sixth, which was highlighted by a 3-run home run by senior James Avecilla.
Avecilla had a day to remember at the plate. The catcher went 5 for 5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and six RBIs. Sophomore Erik Trent had one hit and three RBIs and scored three runs; junior Caden Ding scored four times, had two hits and one RBI; and Bret Harte also got RBIs from Teyler Pullin, Garrett Hampton and Noah Adams.
Pitcher Max Berg gave up one earned run in 3.2 innings with three strikeouts, while Matthew Lerette also pitched 3.1 innings.
Bret Harte (2-3) will try to keep the bats hot as it takes on Stagg Wednesday and Ripon on Friday. Both games are on the road.