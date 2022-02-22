No. 2 Calaveras holds on to beat No. 7 Ripon by three

There are no easy wins in the playoffs. And although the No. 2 Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team walked off the Mike Flock Gym floor with a victory over No. 7 Ripon, it was anything but easy.
Calaveras had to battle for every point and Ripon pushed the home squad for the entire 32 minutes of basketball. But at the end of the night, Calaveras’ season continues, while Ripon's ends. Calaveras beat Ripon 64-61 in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs Monday night to advance to the semifinals.
“I’ve got to tip my hat to Ripon,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “That’s a well-coached team that gave us all we could ask for. But honestly, I don’t think we played as well as we have been. So, grit and toughness won this one. We made just enough plays.”
After the end of the first quarter, Calaveras and Ripon were tied at 12-12. In the second quarter, Calaveras junior Elijah Malamed exploded for 11 points, which included draining three shots from behind the arc. The junior duo of Jay Clifton and Logan Parmley also hit one shot apiece from 3-point land and at halftime, Calaveras had a 30-24 lead.
In the third quarter, Calaveras scored 15 points and every basket was either from downtown or the charity stripe. Calaveras made 3 baskets from behind the arc, while going 6 for 7 from the free throw line. Calaveras led 45-39 heading into the final eight minutes. With the game still up for grabs, Clifton scored 11 points, which included making four free throws. Junior Braeden Orlandi scored five points in the fourth quarter and Malamed made another 3-point basket and Calaveras was able to hold on for the three-point victory.
Clifton led Calaveras with 22 points; Malamed scored 20 and made six 3-point baskets; Orlandi finished with 10 points; Parmley scored eight points; and junior Merrick Strange scored four points.
Up next for Calaveras is No. 6 Venture Academy, who knocked off No. 3 Marysville 64-52 Monday night. The winner of Calaveras vs. Venture Academy will take on the winner of No. 1 Liberty Ranch and No. 5 Union Mine in the section championship game. Calaveras and Venture Academy will tip-off at 7 p.m., Wednesday in San Andreas.