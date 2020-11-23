Scores get more complicated with unique event

On an absolutely beautiful November day at La Contenta Golf Course in Valley Springs, seniors engaged in a rather unique team event. One best ball of the foursome was used for the first hole, followed by two for the second and three for the third. This format continued for the next three holes and then shifted to one best ball, two best balls and back to one best ball for the ninth. This cycle was repeated for the back nine.
Several scorekeepers got somewhat lost tabulating their results, but tournament director Jon Foucrault straightened them out in addition to giving his famous stare. Orv Pense showed why he is a multiple club champion, by leading his team of Clifford Howard, Larry Rupley and a card-in to a first-place finish. Rupley has engaged a tree surgeon to help him navigate the many oaks on the course and it paid off.
Gold tee champ Gary Stockeland continued his stellar play, along with red tee champ Earl Watkins, Roger La Fleur and Rahis Hemmes to secure second place. Hemmes score was used as the card-in, which enabled the first-place team to squeak out its victory. He helped and hurt his team at the same time.
It was another highlight day for Roberto Garcia, as he joined Al Liberato, Larry Parenti and newcomer Ralph Johnson for a third-place finish. Rounding out the winners was a tie for fourth place. Matt Theodore, Jim Maxam, Ed Bruenn, and Gabe Karam matched the score of Ron Bassett, Louie Luna, Charlie Moore and Eugene Weatherby. George Dillon was so disgruntled by his putting, that he punished his putter by dragging it behind his truck on the way home. Hopefully the putter learned a lesson.
Karam had quite the day. In addition to his fourth-place tie, he was the only contestant from the white tees to hit a green on the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 and No. 13. His shot on No. 13 earned him a pot of gold. Winners in this contest are paid in dollar bills and as his wallet is not large enough; he will have to transport his cash in a suitcase. This win allows him to set up a trust fund for his grandchildren.
From the gold tees, Frank Elizondo continued his winning way as he took first on No. 2, followed by Harry Kious. Mike Pisano, who expects to win in this event and usually does, took first on No. 13. Dave Moyles had to be content with second. From the red tees, Larry Rupley ended a drought by hitting the shot of the day on No. 2 at 4 feet, 7 inches. Ken Phillips was a distant second. On No. 13, Steve Weyrauch, who claims his golf game has been so bad that if he grew tomatoes, they’d come up sliced, shocked the field as he placed first. Roberto Garcia added to a profitable day landing in second.