A last-second shot ends Bret Harte's season

One shot was the difference between overtime and the season being over. With the game on the line, Bret Harte needed to make one defensive stand to force overtime. As time ticked down, the No. 4 Mariposa Grizzlies hit a 3-point basket with two seconds remaining to go ahead by three.
No. 5 Bret Harte took one desperation shot, which hit the front of the rim and bounced to the floor as the buzzer sounded. Bret Harte’s season came to an end in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V playoffs, as the Bullfrogs lost on the road Monday night to Mariposa 50-47.
The night didn’t start out the way Bret Harte would have liked, as the Bullfrogs got outscored 12-6 in the first quarter. All six of Bret Harte’s points were scored by senior Vincent Tiscornia. In the second quarter, Bret Harte scored 12 points and Tiscornia was responsible for five of them, while sophomore Jake Archer drained a 3-point basket. At the midway point, Bret Harte trailed 24-18.
The Bullfrogs continued to battle in the third quarter and scored 15 points. Tiscornia and junior Jaden Stritenberger each scored five points, while senior Noah Adams chipped in with two points and Archer made a free throw. Bret Harte trailed Mariposa 37-33 heading into the final quarter. The Bullfrogs ended up tying the game at 47-47 and hoped for overtime. However, Mariposa’s 3-point shot wound up ending Bret Harte’s season.
Tiscornia scored a game-high 20 points; Stritenberger scored nine; Adams scored six points; Archer and senior Kenny Scott each scored four points; while senior Erik Trent and senior Bradey Tutthill both scored two points apiece.
Bret Harte finished the season with an overall record of 13-13, while going 5-5 in Mother Lode League play.