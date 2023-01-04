Orlandi is ready to take his game to the next level at Carroll College

 Skip to main content
'I have two priorities in life and that’s school and football' – Braeden Orlandi

Braeden Orlandi was named as the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year for the Mother Lode League. 

As a young child, Braeden Orlandi wanted to grow up and play football on Sundays. Like many young kids, Orlandi wanted to play football in the NFL. But in order to play with the pros, he learned that he had to play in college.

As Orlandi grew up, he realized that making it to the NFL is a road that very few football players get to travel. But that didn’t mean that playing football in college was out of the question.

Braeden Orlandi rushed for 2,270 yards and scored 31 touchdowns in four years playing varsity football at Calaveras High School. 
Braeden Orlandi scored a touchdown in this first and last varsity carry. 
Calaveras High School senior Braeden Orlandi will play football next year at Carroll College in Montana. 
