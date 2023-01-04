Orlandi is ready to take his game to the next level at Carroll College

As a young child, Braeden Orlandi wanted to grow up and play football on Sundays. Like many young kids, Orlandi wanted to play football in the NFL. But in order to play with the pros, he learned that he had to play in college.
As Orlandi grew up, he realized that making it to the NFL is a road that very few football players get to travel. But that didn’t mean that playing football in college was out of the question.
During his four years at Calaveras High School, Orlandi put all his efforts into becoming good enough on the gridiron to find a home on a college football team. Orlandi has officially found that home.
After years of dreams and hard work, Orlandi can finally say that he’s going to play college football. The Calaveras senior will make Carroll College his new home as a member of the football team.
“My dream was to play NFL ball,” Orlandi said. “As I got older, that dream has slowly diminished, but my dream has now become to play college ball. I’ve always known that I wanted to play college football.”
Orlandi set his sights on playing college football, but how did he get the eyes of the Carroll coaching staff on him? Needless to say, no coaches or recruiters from Helena, Montana, made the trip from Carroll to San Andreas. Well, Orlandi used the internet as a recruiting tool.
“It was hard for a little while because I thought that I wasn’t going anywhere after Calaveras,” Orlandi said. “I thought that I would go the JC route and that’s not bad or anything, but my dreams are far bigger than that. I would come home after games and make highlight films and send it to 20-plus coaches. The internet definitely made it a lot easier, but it was still pretty hard. No scouts are coming to a Calaveras football game. All the coaches who I talked with didn’t even know where Calaveras is.”
Orlandi has an acquaintance who attends Carroll and that friend continued to send him links of Carroll football. Orlandi quickly realized that he liked what he was seeing and after doing some research on the college, he took a leap of faith and sent a highlight video to the coaches and wasn’t even sure if he’d get a response.
“They fit what I liked, so one day after a game, I hit a coach up and a couple weeks later, he followed me on Twitter and messaged me saying that he liked my film and he liked the way I played,” Orlandi said. “Conversations went on slowly from there and I went up there to visit a couple of weeks ago and I loved it.”
When it comes to schools that everyone knows, Carroll is not one of them. Carroll is a NAIA school and doesn’t carry the same weight as a large NCAA program. But for Orlandi, the game between the lines is the same, regardless of if it’s being played in a D1 field or in an NAIA stadium.
“When I was younger, I used to have a D1-or-bust mentality,” Orlandi said. “As I became more educated, I learned that some of these D2 programs are better than some D1 programs. I just educated myself on the topic more and I knew what I wanted to go for. When I was picking out Carroll, they had great facilities and the money was there and the winning culture was there. It became a pretty easy choice.”
There are many differences between Helena and San Andreas. Perhaps the most notable one is the temperature. On Dec. 22, San Andreas had a high of 53 and a low of 38. As for Helena, the high was -15 and the low was -37. Carroll has an outdoor stadium and Orlandi knows there could be some chilly games in his future.
“I’m excited for it,” Orlandi said. “I’d rather play in the cold than the heat, that’s for sure. When I talked to the coaches, they told me that there were really only two cold games. The majority of the games are played in August, September and October and during that time in Montana is pretty beautiful. I’m excited for it and I’m not dreading the cold too much. I’ll be able to layer up and I’ll be good.”
In four years at Calaveras, which included playing in one playoff game as a freshman, four games as a sophomore during the short Covid season, eight games as a junior and 10 games as a senior, Orlandi rushed for 2,270 yards and found the end zone 31 times. He was named as the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year in the Mother Lode League and was a first-team safety as a senior.
Orlandi’s first varsity run and his last both ended up in the end zone. As a freshman, Orlandi broke free for a 98-yard touchdown in a home playoff victory. And in his final carry four years later, he rumbled 26 yards for his sixth touchdown of the game in a blowout win over Bret Harte.
Although Orlandi is dangerous with the ball in his hands, he was recruited by Carroll as a defensive back. And while he is prepared to play on the defensive side of the ball, if he gets a chance to run with the rock, he won’t pass it up.
“They recruited me as a safety, but I’m coming in as a freshman, so I’ll probably spend a lot of time on the practice squad during my first year, so I’ll be getting scout team reps,” Orlandi said. “When I’m on the scout team, I’ll be throwing myself in at the running spot and I’ll prove myself.”
Orlandi’s skills on the football field were obviously a big selling point, but he’s also bringing his 3.9 GPA with him to Carroll. Between his grades and his football skills, Orlandi is getting nearly 95% of his tuition covered.
“With my grades, I was able to not only get a pretty big football scholarship, but I also got an athletic scholarship to put toward other stuff like housing, food, meal prep and things like that,” Orlandi said. “It helped me and my family out a lot financially. It’s definitely huge to have the grades as well.”
Orlandi has spent the majority of his life thinking about football and what excites him the most about his future at Carroll is how much time he will spend dedicating himself to the game that he loves.
“I have two priorities in life and that’s school and football,” Orlandi said. “It’s going to be nice to focus on football as much as I can. In the offseason I’m going to be lifting weights to get faster and stronger. I’m excited for it and I think I haven’t even reached half of my potential.”