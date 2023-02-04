Red Hawks win their 11th in a row by beating Bret Harte 53-30 on senior night
Calaveras beat Bret Harte on Friday night in San Andreas. 

The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team continues to make strides in the right direction. The Bullfrogs are one win away from equaling their win total from all of the 2021-22 season, which included a trip to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game and two state playoff games.

Bret Harte is currently the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps CIF SJS D5 rankings and will finish the season as the second-place team in the Mother Lode League.

Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox scored a team-high 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. 
Calaveras senior Brooke Nordahl shoots a 3-point basket in the first quarter. 
Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias had five points and five rebounds against Calaveras. 
Calaveras senior Brooke Nordahl had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals against Bret Harte. 
Bret Harte junior Chase Silva shoots early in the third quarter. 
Calaveras senior Bailie Clark scored 11 points and had seven rebounds and six steals in the win over Bret Harte. 
Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane scored nine points against Calaveras. 
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri moves the ball up the floor in the second half. 
Calaveras senior Madyson Bernasconi shots a 3-point basket in the second half. 
