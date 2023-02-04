Red Hawks win their 11th in a row by beating Bret Harte 53-30 on senior night

The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team continues to make strides in the right direction. The Bullfrogs are one win away from equaling their win total from all of the 2021-22 season, which included a trip to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game and two state playoff games.
Bret Harte is currently the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps CIF SJS D5 rankings and will finish the season as the second-place team in the Mother Lode League.
Yet until proven otherwise, the queens of the Mother Lode League continue to be the Calaveras girls’ basketball team.
Behind a dominating second half, the Red Hawks clinched their second outright league title in a row and pushed their winning streak to 11 games. In front of a packed gym on senior night, Calaveras once again claimed bragging rights with a strong 53-30 win over Bret Harte on Friday at Mike Glock Gym in San Andreas.
“The atmosphere was the best we’ve had all year and the girls also fed off of it being senior night,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “It was also great that the band was here, and the cheerleaders were here, and it was nearly standing room only. That environment brings the best out of them.”
With one game left to play for both teams, their playoff futures are almost set in stone. Should Calaveras beat Sonora and Bret Harte top Amador in the final game of the season, Calaveras could very well be the No. 2 seed in the D4 playoffs, while Bret Harte will be the No. 1 squad in the D5 brackets.
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri experienced her first road rivalry game on Friday night and while she would have liked to have picked up the victory, the senior knows that battling one of the top teams in a bigger division in a loud gym was a good dress rehearsal for what’s to come in the postseason.
“This is really going to prepare us for the playoffs,” Rolleri said. “As for it being a tough loss, I wouldn’t say that it bothers me that we lost. I think the team played really well and we played our hardest and we gave 120% especially after being sick. I’m pretty proud of how we played.”
The Bullfrogs jumped out to a 5-3 lead after a 3-point basket from freshman Maddie Kane and points in the paint from junior Makenna Tutthill. After starting the night with a basket from downtown from senior Bailie Clark, Calaveras took the lead with back-to-back 3-point baskets from senior Brooke Nordahl and two points following a rebound from junior Izzy Tapia, which put the Red Hawks up 11-5 with 1:24 to play in the opening quarter. Bret Harte got two points from senior Aariah Fox at the end of the quarter and at the conclusion of the opening eight minutes of play, Calaveras led 11-7.
The second quarter resembled a heavyweight fight, with two skilled teams matching one another blow-for-blow. Fox began the quarter with four unanswered points to tie the game at 11. Calaveras got those points back with baskets from junior Ginger Scheidt and Nordahl. Bret Harte responded with points in the paint from senior Ashlin Arias and a basket from Fox with an assist from Rolleri to once again tie the game.
With each basket scored, the packed crowd only became more and more enthusiastic. In her only rivalry game at Calaveras, Rolleri enjoyed being able to experience the passion that comes from a Calaveras vs. Bret Harte clash.
“I’m really going to miss this,” Rolleri said. “It felt really good to be out there on the court with the crowd going crazy. The atmosphere made us come together a little more and I feel that both teams were having as much fun as we’ve had in a while.”
The game remained tied at 17-17 until Calaveras senior Laney Koepp drained a 3-point basket and senior Madyson Bernasconi followed with a layup to put the Hawks up five with 2:36 to play in the opening half.
Bret Harte continued to battle and cut the deficit to two following a basket from downtown from Arias from the corner by the Calaveras bench with less than a minute to play before halftime. Calaveras ended the half with a basket from Bernasconi and Nordahl and went into the locker room with a six-point advantage.
After ending the first half on a 4-0 run, Calaveras took control of the game in the third quarter. The Hawks outscored the Bullfrogs 11-0 to go ahead 37-20 on the scoreboard. Clark led the way with five points, while Tapia added four points and Nordahl went 2 for 2 from the free throw line.
“We just calmed down and worked the ball around,” Nordahl said about what was working for Calaveras in the third quarter. “In the first half, we were throwing passes away and were rushing. We kept our composure in the second half and that allowed us to get up on them.”
As for what wasn’t working for Bret Harte in the third quarter, Rolleri said, “There are a lot of us who are still coming back from being sick and we were all going so hard, and we were a little tired. But our shots just weren’t falling as well as they did in the first half, and we were getting tired.”
Bret Harte got its first basket of the second half with 2:08 to play in the third on a 3-pointer from junior Chase Silva. Kane gave Bret Harte two more points in the quarter, but after outscoring the Bullfrogs 11-5, Calaveras took a 37-25 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Bret Harte did all it could to try and catch Calaveras on the scoreboard and following a basket from Kane and a free throw from Fox, the Bullfrogs trailed by 11 with four minutes to play. However, Calaveras ended the night on a 10-0 run with baskets from downtown from both Bernasconi and Nordahl and points in the paint from Tapia and Koepp.
Baechler feels that the stamina of his team was why Calaveras was able to pull away from Bret Harte in the second half.
“We play hard, and we scrimmage a lot and we keep them moving in practice,” Baechler said. “It’s a zone-oriented league and we feel that our pressure and our movement and our defense can lead us into transition and into easy buckets.”
Bret Harte (18-6, 6-3 MLL) was led by Fox with 11 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist; Arias had five points, five rebounds and one steal; Rolleri had seven rebounds, three steals and one block; Kane scored nine and had four boards and one assist; Silva had three points, nine rebounds and one block; and Tutthill had two points, three rebounds and one steal.
Rolleri is ready to put the loss to Calaveras behind her and after finishing the regular season against Amador, the Bret Harte senior is looking forward to making a run at Bret Harte’s first section championship since 1981.
“I’m really looking forward to it and I know my team is as well,” Rolleri said. “I’m really hoping that we do well, and we play like we did tonight.”
As for Calaveras, Tapia had a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and also had two steals and four blocks; Nordahl led all scorers with 15 points and also pulled down five rebounds, dished two assists and collected two steals; Scheidt had four points and two rebounds; Bernasconi had seven points, two rebounds, two assists and five steals; Koepp had five points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals; and Clark had 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist and six steals.
If Calaveras (22-5, 9-0 MLL) ends the season with a home victory over Sonora, the Red Hawks would be back-to-back undefeated league champions. That would be the first time a Calaveras team went undefeated in back-to-back league seasons since the fall of 1973 and 1974, the first two years of Mother Lode League girls’ basketball.
“Being league champions two years in a row just means so much to me and with the group of girls we have just makes it even better,” Nordahl said.
Should the Calaveras boys’ basketball team also beat Sonora, both squads would end the year undefeated in league play. It would only be the second time in Mother Lode League history that a boys and girls team finished the league season without a blemish to its record. The only other time that was accomplished was by Bret Harte in 1987.
Baechler is thrilled that his squad continues to make history in the Mother Lode League, but he’s hoping that more history can be made this season, which includes a return trip to the section championship game and this time, bringing home the blue banner. And after Friday’s impressive victory over Bret Harte, Baechler feels his team is finding its stride at the right time.
“Look what we are doing now,” he said. “We are scoring in the 50s and holding teams in the 30s. We’ve had back-to-back solid games. We’ve earned the No. 2 seed and we deserve the two seed. That means the playoffs will go through Calaveras again. We play our best basketball here at home and we are going to be tough to beat.”