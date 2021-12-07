Calaveras drops back-to-back games following overtime loss to Escalon

ESCALON – Calaveras was one free throw away from winning its sixth game of the season. But after two free throw attempts with no time left on the clock each hit the rim and bounced to the floor, a four-minute overtime period was played.
In overtime, Calaveras got outscored 10-3 by the Escalon Cougars and ended up dropping its second game in a row. Calaveras lost to the Cougars 64-57 Tuesday night in Escalon.
After the overtime loss, Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton was not unhappy with his players. The veteran coach calmly talked to his squad about focusing on getting better and that there are still many games yet to be played.
Clifton also knows that the majority of his roster missed out on playing a full season as sophomores and are still trying to learn how to handle the varsity level on the fly.
“We do have to remind ourselves of that and we know it, but at the same time, we have high expectations for our kids,” Clifton said. “I feel that we should be a little further along than we are right now. We’ll keep building on it. Our last two games were against really good teams and we were right there, so we are not far off. We definitely have some improving to do.”
Both Calaveras and Escalon scored many of their points from behind the arc. Escalon drained nine 3-point baskets, while Calaveras answered with seven. Calaveras junior Elijah Malamed led his squad with four baskets from behind the arc, and while he was pleased that his team was able to drain as many 3-point baskets as they did, he also knows it’s important to have a little more production in the paint.
“We know that we have good 3-point shooters and they were trying to take away Jay (Clifton) a lot tonight, so we tried to do a good job going downhill and taking inside shots, instead of taking three, after three, after three,” Malamed said. “We just have to work on getting those inside shots more, getting fouled and going to the free throw line.”
Calaveras trailed early in the evening, as Escalon jumped out to an 8-1 lead. Calaveras went on a 9-0 run with points from Malamed, junior Merrick Strange, senior Travis Byrd and junior Thomas Davison. But when the opening quarter came to a close, Calaveras trailed Escalon 16-10.
Calaveras played from behind for the entirety of the second quarter. With 2:53 to play in the half and trailing by seven, Clifton scored in the paint and then added a 3-point basket to cut the deficit to two, but back-to-back Cougar baskets from behind the arc took away some of Calaveras’ momentum. Malamed hit a 3-point basket and Byrd scored right as the buzzer sounded for five points before half, but Calaveras still trailed 33-30 heading into halftime.
The Cougars came out hot to begin the third quarter and knocked down consecutive shots from downtown. Trailing 39-30, Calaveras went on a 7-0 run with four points from Jay Clifton and three from Byrd. Escalon pushed its lead to 42-37 with 2:52 to play in the third quarter and that’s when Calaveras finally was able to put a run together that resulted in taking the lead.
Malamed ended the quarter with seven unanswered points to give Calaveras a 44-43 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Clifton added a 3-point basket early in the fourth and Calaveras had a 47-43 lead.
Escalon and Calaveras traded the lead back-and-forth and with 33 seconds to play, the game was tied at 54-54. Escalon had a chance to take the lead with 15 seconds left but missed the shot. Calaveras took a shot with only a few seconds remaining, but was unsuccessful. Strange collected the offensive rebound and was fouled when trying to score as time expired. He was given two free throws with no time remaining on the scoreboard, but was unable to capitalize and the game went into overtime.
“It sucked when we had to go to overtime, but we regrouped in the huddle and I think we were all pretty hyped up to go into overtime,” Malamed said.
Junior Braeden Orlandi made a free throw early in the overtime period to give Calaveras a 55-54 lead, but that turned out to be the largest lead the San Andreas squad had the remainder of the game. After Orlandi’s free throw, Calaveras got outscored 10-2 and lost by seven.
One aspect of the night that Clifton was not thrilled about was the free throw shooting. Calaveras shot just 50% from the line (8 for 16), which has not been the norm as of late.
“We’ve been shooting extremely well from the free throw line and we didn’t tonight,” Clifton said. “And I’m not even talking about the ones at the end of the game; the entire game we didn’t shoot them well.”
Malamed led Calaveras with 22 points; Clifton scored 14; Byrd finished with seven; Strange had five points; Orlandi scored four; Davison had three points; and Noah Cardenas had two points in the loss.
Calaveras has now dropped two games in a row. Even though both losses sting, Malamed doesn’t feel that there’s any reason to panic.
“We are not really concerned because we just lost two close games in a row,” Malamed said. “We just need to work on closing out games. I think we all know that we are a good team and we still have a lot of work to do, which is a good thing.”
Life doesn’t get any easier for Calaveras. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Calaveras will take part in the Patterson Tournament and will battle against Livermore, Livingston and Patterson.
“We have to toughen up and the only way that we are going to get tougher is by playing these good teams and meeting challenges head on,” Clifton said. “We can’t avoid them.”