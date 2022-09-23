Offensive outburst blasts Bullfrogs past Red Hawks

It took a few minutes for the Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team to warm up. Once the juices started flowing, there was nothing that Calaveras could do to stop the Bullfrogs.
Bret Harte had no problem defending its home pool against its rivals in the opening game of Mother Lode League play. Bret Harte knocked off Calaveras 19-7 on Thursday evening in Angels Camp.
Although the Bullfrogs only played in two preseason tournament games prior to taking on Calaveras on Thursday night, the Bullfrogs looked to be in midseason form, which is something head coach Mike Kelly feels didn’t happen by accident.
“I like to think that we’ve put in midseason work already,” Kelly said. “These guys work hard, and they come early and stay late. We do drills and they are all over it. It’s all a function of good boys, good athletes and hard work.”
On a night where Bret Harte put the ball into the back of the net 19 times, it was Calaveras that got the scoring started. With 5:52 to play in the opening period, senior Red Hawk Jeremiah Hinkle scored his first of a team-high four goals. That was the last time Calaveras would score until 1:20 to play in the second quarter, which was also courtesy of Hinkle.
Trailing 1-0, Bret Hart tied the game with a goal from sophomore Airein Gish. That would be the first of nine consecutive goals scored by the Bullfrogs. During Bret Harte’s 9-0 run, senior Cooper Oliver scored three times, Gish scored three more times and the sophomore duo of Jakob Bouma and Jesus Moncada each found the back of the net once.
With 1:49 to play in the first half, the Bullfrogs had a commanding 9-1 lead and Kelly had no doubt that his squad had things under control.
“As critical and important as it is to me to be a sportsman and to honor our opponent, it’s still critical to get that leverage up front,” Kelly said. “It demoralizes the opposition, it puts us in a good position, and it enables us to play the guys who didn’t get to start the game. It’s crucial always to drag race these games, instead of endurance race them.”
With each goal that Bret Harte scored, Calaveras head coach Dalil Chavez could see the pressure to stop the bleeding starting to mount more and more on his players.
“You can tell that when Bret Harte went a couple of goals ahead how that really hurt our guys,” Chavez said. “I’m still proud of them because they came back, scored a couple of goals and kept pushing.”
The first half ended with Calaveras getting two goals from Hinkle, but the Bullfrogs had a solid 10-3 lead at the midway point. Calaveras’ Matthew Padula scored to begin the third quarter and later in the quarter, Joshua Koepke scored Calaveras’ fifth goal of the day. Bret Harte scored three times in the third, with all three goals coming off the hand of Oliver, who finished with a game-high eight goals.
“I thought that I shot kind of poorly, but our goalie (Alex Tudbury) set me up a lot to get one-on-one’s, which is really what you want,” Oliver said.
Oliver’s performance against Calaveras did not come as a shock to Kelly, who when asked about Oliver, the Bret Harte coach said, “He’s got talent and enthusiasm. With Cooper, maybe sometimes I have to reign him back a little bit. Cooper sometimes tries to do the 100-yard run through the entire team, but it’s a function of his skill and his enthusiasm. I see great things from Cooper all the way down the line.”
Leading 13-5 heading into the fourth quarter, Kelly was able to clear his bench and allow the younger players to get some quality minutes. For Oliver, he knows how important it is for the freshman and sophomore players to get as much time in the pool as they can, and he was happy to see them get the opportunity to shine.
“It’s one of my favorite things,” Oliver said. “I remember my freshman year we had a lot of close games, so not all of the freshmen got to play. So, getting to see some of our young guys play and knowing that they’ll know what to do when they get to play all the minutes is a really good feeling.”
In the final quarter, Calaveras got one more goal from both Hinkle and Padula. Bret Harte scored six times, with senior Zach Perry scoring twice, and Ezra Miller, Oliver, Moncada and Bouma each scoring once.
Calaveras’ Hinkle finished with four goals, while Padula scored twice and Koepke had one goal and one assist. Senior goalie Tanner Wright collected 13 saves.
“We need to work on a few things,” Chavez said. “I want the new cats to be able to experience what the veterans have been going through. I want them to never give up and to keep on fighting.”
Bret Harte was led offensively by Oliver with eight goals and two assists; Gish had three goals; Bouma had two goals and one assist; Moncada had two goals; Xander Dodds had one goal and one assist; Perry had two goals and one assist; Miller had one goal; and Riley Robertson had one assist.
With talent up and down the Bret Harte roster, Kelly doesn’t want his players to dwell on any victory or defeat. He hopes that they learn from both the wins and the losses and have the ability to quickly focus on whoever is next up on the schedule.
“Every practice and every game I make a point to say that everything prior to here is in the rearview mirror; we are 0-0,” Kelly said. “We can’t rely on anything that has happened in the past and we learned that last year with Amador. We beat them in a scrimmage and then they beat us two times in league. I think that wound hasn’t quite healed with these guys, and they remember that.”