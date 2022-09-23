Offensive outburst blasts Bullfrogs past Red Hawks
It took a few minutes for the Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team to warm up. Once the juices started flowing, there was nothing that Calaveras could do to stop the Bullfrogs.

Bret Harte had no problem defending its home pool against its rivals in the opening game of Mother Lode League play. Bret Harte knocked off Calaveras 19-7 on Thursday evening in Angels Camp.

