Bullfrogs net two honorable mentions following tennis season

The Mother Lode League tennis season came to an end and the Bret Harte High School tennis squad had two of its players receive honorable mention when the all-league awards were released.
The Bullfrog duo of Brandon Vongphairoth and Bennett Livanos earned honorable mention for their play during the 2021 season. This was also the first year for Bret Harte head coach Mike Stange, who had to work with not only a young squad, but COVID-19 restrictions and regulations.
“As a team, we overcame many obstacles and came out with greater knowledge of the game and respect for hard work and fitness,” Stange said. “With seven out of our 10 players being freshman and new to the game, it was a season full of learning and tough matchups. The best part was seeing our players progress and get better throughout the year whereas our best matches were the last two matches of the season, where we competed well and earned the respect of other teams as an up-and-coming program. Best of all, great friendships were forged and strengthened throughout the season.”
Livanos was Bret Harte’s No. 1 male player and would also play mixed doubles when needed. When asked about how Livanos improved from the beginning to end of his junior season, Stange said, “Bennet suffered from an injury at the end of his soccer season and it carried into the first half of the season playing hurt. I give Bennet a lot of credit for his leadership and playing each match for the team’s sake. Once he got healthy, we were in the thick of the season and the focus was staying healthy and working on consistency. Highlights from Bennet’s season were his wins against both top players from Summerville High.”
As for what impressed Stange about the play from Vongphairoth, he said, “Brandon this year was the silent lead-by-example type of player. He compiled the best record on the team with six wins and four losses in singles, all at the No. 2 position. He played with great enthusiasm and patience, often playing the longest matches in each competition. His edge was his fitness and ability to get to most balls and keep himself in points.”
Argonaut’s Patrick Hauser was the boys’ MVP, with first-team members being: Ethan Krieshok, Amador; Paul Stratton, Amador; Adam Aldridge, Sonora; Ben Peterson, Amador; Gavin Miller, Amador; and Luke Johnson, Argonaut. Amador’s Rachel Wilson was the girls’ MVP, with first-team members including: Maeve Klement, Argonaut; Kiana Thomas, Summerville; Kate Johnson, Argonaut; Elle Gedney, Amador; Lily Carson, Argonaut; and Megan Bressel, Summerville.
Bret Harte finished the season 0-10.