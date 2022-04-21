Due to rain, only running events completed at MLL meet; field events will take place April 27

Thursday was supposed to be the final Mother Lode League track and field meet before the league championships in May. However, due to heavy rain, only the track events took place. The field events, which consist of the high jump, triple jump, long jump, pole vault, shot put and discus, were postponed until April 27.
The meet was also held at Bret Harte High School’s Dorroh Field, which is not the original scheduled site. Because of the new artificial field being installed at Argonaut High School, the location was changed to Angels Camp. The field events on April 27 will also take place at Bret Harte at 3:30 p.m.
Because not all of the events were completed, final team scores will not be finalized until April 27. Those scores will be for Bret Harte vs. Argonaut and Bret Harte vs. Summerville, along with Amador vs. Argonaut. Bret Harte and Argonaut are both undefeated in the boys’ standings and the Bret Harte girls are also without a loss to its name. Calaveras and Sonora had the week off from competition.
In the boys’ division, Bret Harte had five first-place finishes, three second-place finishes and four third-place finishes. Senior Rowan Gouveia was involved with two first-place finishes and one second-place finish, while junior Winter Whittle had two first-place finishes.
In the girls’ division, Bret Harte had seven first-place finishes, four second place finishes, three third-place finishes and one new personal record was set. Junior Morgan Greene was involved with three first-place finishes, as was senior Anika Jodie. Senior Megan Johnson was involved with three first-place finishes and one third-place finish, while senior Burgen Melton was involved with two first-place finishes and two second-place finishes.
The following times are for the 12 varsity events that took place Thursday afternoon in Angels Camp. Check calaverasenterprise.com on April 27 for the field event scores as well as the final team scores. The Mother Lode League championship trials will take place on May 3, while the championship will be on May 5. Both events will be at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Boys
Bret Harte senior Rowan Gouveia placed first in the 100-meter dash with his time of 11.35 and junior Nathan Reeves placed fourth in 12.16. Gouveia also placed first in the 200-meter race (23.49) and Reeves placed third (24.76). Junior Bullfrog Winter Whittle placed first in the 400-meter race (54.66); junior Alex Mejia placed seventh (1:00.20); and senior Kyle Whitsitt placed 11th (1:12.00).
Whittle picked up his second first-place finish by taking first in the 800-meter race (2:13.66); freshman Riley Robertson placed fourth (2:24.27); Mejia placed fifth (2:24.90); and senior Matthew Barajas placed sixth (2:29.19). Summerville’s Cruz Vasquez took first in the 1,600-meter race (4:48.96); Robertson placed second (5:12.83); senior Jordan Smith placed third (5:13.20); and Whitsitt placed sixth (5:51.42). Smith took first in the 3,200-meter run (11:24.92) and Robertson placed second in 11:50.57.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Argonaut’s Jose Sahagun placed first (18.04); Bret Harte senior Gabriel Oliver placed third (19.45); and junior Toch Rainier placed fifth (20.46). Argonaut’s Randy Fage placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (45.27) and junior Cooper Oliver placed third (47.92). And in the 4x100-meter relay, Argonaut placed first in 45.29 and Bret Harte’s Bradley Hall, Reeves, Cooper Oliver and Gouveia finished second (45.61).
Girls
Bret Harte junior Morgan Greene placed first in the 100-meter race with a time of 13.49. Greene also placed first in the 200-meter race (27.55); senior Burgen Melton finished second (28.42); Sophie Bouma placed sixth (30.54); and junior Makaylah Nickell placed seventh (31.01). Bret Harte senior Anika Jodie placed first in the 400-meter race (1:04.90); Melton came in second (1:06.18); sophomore Taylee McDaniel placed fourth (1:09.87); and Nickell placed fifth with a personal record of 1:10.67.
Summerville senior Sofia Vasquez placed first in the 800-meter race (2:31.70); Bret Harte sophomore Skylar Mayers placed fourth (2:47.21); and McDaniel placed fifth (2:54.53). Vasquez finished first in the 1,600-meter race (5:32.35); Bret Harte sophomore Addy Heermance placed third (6:03.30); and Mayers placed fourth (6:06.63). Summerville sophomore Arianna Martinez took first in the 3,200-meter race (12:35.07) and Heermance placed second (12:58.91).
Bret Harte senior Megan Johnson took first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.96) and sophomore Aurora Lewis placed third (18.69). Jodie placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.22, followed by Lewis (54.56) and Johnson (58.46).
Bret Harte’s 4x100-meter relay team of Melton, Aariah Fox, Johnson and Green placed first in 52.14. And the foursome of Melton, Johnson, Fox and Jodie took first in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:30.71.