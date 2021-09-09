Bret Harte netters end the week on a high note

Bret Harte wrapped up its week by beating the Amador Buffaloes in three sets, which pushed its overall league record to 2-1. The Bullfrogs knocked off Amador 3-0 (25-12, 25-14 and 25-6) Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Sommer Good was 17 for 17 serving with seven aces, had one kill and four digs; sophomore Chase Silva had three aces, five kills and 10 digs; Cierra Gilbert had five aces and was 50 for 51 passing with 19 assists and six digs; Aariah Fox had one ace and a team-high 10 kills; CJ DesBouillons had three aces, two assists and five digs; Ally Stoy had four kills and four blocks; and Jaycee Davey had one ace and 16 digs.
Bret Harte (9-3, 2-1 MLL) will take on the Summerville Bears at 6 p.m., Sept. 14 in Tuolumne and then will have a major county battle with Calaveras at 6 p.m., Sept. `16 in San Andreas.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team beat Amador 25-8 and 26-24 Thursday night in Angels Camp. The JV Bullfrogs are 3-0 in Mother Lode League play.