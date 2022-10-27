Bret Harte boys' water polo reaches the playoffs for the first time in program history

It has been an historic season for the Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team and the special year will now—for the first time in school history—shift from the regular season to the postseason.
On Thursday afternoon, the playoff brackets were released and for the first time ever, the Bullfrogs were included. Bret Harte got the No. 5 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs, which will begin on Nov. 4.
Bret Harte is part of the eight-team D3 bracket, which also includes Sonora, Ripon, Dixon, Beyer, El Dorado, Oakmont and Los Banos. Bret Harte, as the No. 5 seed, will begin the playoffs by taking on No. 4 Beyer at 3:30 p.m. in Modesto.
The Bullfrogs finished the 2022 season with more victories than the past four years combined. Bret Harte ended the regular season with an overall record of 14-2 and placed second in the Mother Lode League by going 8-2, with both of those losses against Sonora. Bret Harte is 8-1 away from Angels Camp.
The last time Bret Harte hit the road was to take part in the Bear Creek Tournament and the Bullfrogs went 4-0 on Oct. 21-22 in Stockton. During the two-day tournament, Bret Harte beat McNair (19-1), Central Catholic (19-8), Rodriguez (7-4) and Bear Creek (6-5). The Bullfrogs capped the regular season with a 16-8 home victory over the Amador Buffaloes on Tuesday night on senior night. Bret Harte will enter the playoffs having won nine of its last 10 games.
As for Beyer, the Patriots have an overall record of 11-6 and placed third in the Western Athletic Conference by going 9-3. Beyer has wins over Ceres, Lathrop, Mountain House, Pacheco, Johansen and Atwater, and has lost multiple times to Davis as well as falling to Oakmont and Las Banos. Beyer missed the playoffs in 2021 but reached the postseason in 2019 and 2018.
If No. 5 Bret Harte beats No. 4 Beyer, the journey to the section championship game would not get any easier. In order to play for a blue banner, the Bullfrogs would most likely have to knock off their Mother Lode League foe, Sonora, who is the No. 1 seed. The Wildcats begin the playoffs by hosting No. 8 Los Banos.
Should Bret Harte and Sonora both win in the first round, the two teams would meet at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Sonora with a trip to the section championship game on the line. The D3 championship will be played at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the Roseville Aquatic Center.