Bret Harte boys' water polo reaches the playoffs for the first time in program history
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

It has been an historic season for the Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team and the special year will now—for the first time in school history—shift from the regular season to the postseason.

On Thursday afternoon, the playoff brackets were released and for the first time ever, the Bullfrogs were included. Bret Harte got the No. 5 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs, which will begin on Nov. 4.

