Bullfrogs pull record to an even 5-5 after Argonaut Tournament

The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team had another busy week, as they took on the Escalon Cougars and then participated in the Jackson Lions Club Tournament at Argonaut High School.
On Dec. 14, Bret Harte lost to Escalon 66-50 on the road. The Bullfrogs built a 20-12 lead in the first quarter, with six points from junior Jaden Stritenberger, four points from senior Erik Trent, three from the duo of Jonah Melton and Carston Weidmann and two from Cooper Oliver and Noah Adams. The Bullfrogs got outscored 12-8 in the second quarter, but still had a 28-24 lead at halftime.
The third quarter turned out to be the difference in the game, as Escalon scored 27 points and the Bullfrogs could only counter with nine. In the final eight minutes, the Cougars scored 15 points and the Bullfrogs scored 13.
Trent scored a team-high 15 points; Stritenberger scored 14; Weidmann added seven points; Adams scored five; senior Kenny Scott scored four; Melton finished with three points; and Oliver had two points in the loss.
On Dec. 16, Bret Harte began the tournament at Argonaut with a 59-45 loss to El Dorado. The night couldn't have started any worse for the Bullfrogs, as they trailed at one point 26-2. The first quarter ended with El Dorado holding on to a comfortable 29-8 lead and at halftime, the Bullfrogs were down 45-19. In the third quarter, Bret Harte outscored El Dorado 16-6 to cut the deficit to 51-35. And in the final eight minutes, Bret Harte scored 10 and the Cougars scored eight.
Weidmann led Bret Harte with 10 points; Adams scored nine; senior Bradey Tutthill added eight points; Trent and Stritenberger each scored seven; Scott scored three; and Melton scored one point.
On Dec. 17, the Bullfrogs picked up a 64-51 win over Gridley. Both teams scored 16 points in the first quarter, with Bret Harte getting eight of those points from Adams. The Bullfrogs scored 10 in the second quarter and led 26-24 at halftime. In the third quarter, both teams again scored 16 points, but this time it was Weidmann leading the charge by draining three shots from downtown, while Tutthill added four points. With a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Bullfrogs doubled Gridley in points by scoring 22 and only allowing 11. Trent led the charge with seven points in the final eight minutes and Weidmann hit two more 3-point baskets.
Weidmann scored a team-high 17 points; Trent and Adams each scored 11; Stritenberger and Tutthill added eight points; Scott scored seven; and Melton scored two.
Bret Harte did not play the final day of the tournament. With one school having to drop out because of COVID-19, the Bullfrogs gave their final game to teams who had to travel a long distance to play.
Following the loss to Escalon and the two games at Argonaut, Bret Harte has an even record of 5-5.