A late goal gives Calaveras a 3-2 road victory

One night after Calaveras picked up a victory by just one goal, the young squad turned around and did the exact same thing.
Calaveras won its second game in as many days by going on the road and knocking off Bradshaw Christian 3-2.
“Tonight was all guts, heart, skill and more heart,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “This team plays with a tremendous amount of intensity and they just don't quit. I’m really proud of our effort the last two nights.”
Calaveras scored first with a goal that was knocked into the back of the net by a Bradshaw Christian player. Nevertheless, Calaveras was happy to go ahead 1-0. Bradshaw Christian tied the game at 1-1 only a few minutes later, but Calaveras responded with a goal by junior Jeremiah Hinkle, with an assist by Alvin Marquez. Bradshaw Christian again tied the game, this time with a corner kick and at the end of 40 minutes, the game was tied 2-2.
The score remained 2-2 for the first 30 minutes of the second half. But with 10 minutes remaining in the game, Calaveras got the game-winning goal off the foot of Logan Gomes, following a corner kick from Landon Harrington. Leetham was quick to point out the solid effort from Harrington.
“Landon Harrington is one of our captains and he definitely sets the bar high for his teammates to match his effort on the field,” Leetham said.
Calaveras will not return to action until Nov. 30, when it hosts Union Mine at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. After starting the year with back-to-back victories, Leetham will have plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
“Before the game we talked about how much sweeter Thanksgiving dinner would be if we could get two wins this week,” Leetham said. “So, bring on that turkey.”