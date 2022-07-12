A full court shows up at Calaveras for a girls' basketball camp

The Calaveras High School girls' basketball program hosted a summer basketball camp for youth girls. According to Calaveras head basketball coach Eric Baechler, 40 youth basketball players attended the camp, which was held at Calaveras High School's Mike Flock Gym Monday, Tuesday and will end on Wednesday. The camp was also helped run by the Calaveras girls' basketball team, who in the winter will look to become back-to-back Mother Lode League champions.
Youth Basketball
Summertime Basketball