Did Santa bring senior golfers extra skills this Christmas?

You may have seen several of our senior golfers pushing children out of the way at malls in order to sit on Santa’s lap and beg for a better golf game for Christmas. After disastrous results in the bogey points contest on Dec. 19 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, they had to wait until Christmas to see if their wishes were granted.

In the White Tee Flight, Roger Ladd took first with the most points of the day (36). As a result, he claimed he’s the greatest golfer ever over players like Hogan, Nicholas and Woods. He is now selling digital cards showing him in various photo shopped outfits for $99 apiece.

