Did Santa bring senior golfers extra skills this Christmas?

You may have seen several of our senior golfers pushing children out of the way at malls in order to sit on Santa’s lap and beg for a better golf game for Christmas. After disastrous results in the bogey points contest on Dec. 19 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, they had to wait until Christmas to see if their wishes were granted.
In the White Tee Flight, Roger Ladd took first with the most points of the day (36). As a result, he claimed he’s the greatest golfer ever over players like Hogan, Nicholas and Woods. He is now selling digital cards showing him in various photo shopped outfits for $99 apiece.
In a more humble finish, retired contractor Dave Mullen’s game was through the roof as he garnered second. Russell Hart used his electrician experience to sizzle his way into third. Al Liberato’s new puppy chewed on his dictionary to take the words right out of Al’s mouth about his fourth-place standing.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Orv Pense showed why he is the No. 1-rated golfer, as he took first. He was followed by fashion plate Norm Miley, who announced he has started a new line of shoes. Michael Jordan better watch out. Frank Elizondo was truly humbled by his third-place standing. A tie ensued for fourth between next year’s club captain Dan Borges and Mike Pisano, who revealed he can now hit the ball farther than he can throw a club.
In the Red Tee Flight, the top-rated golfer, Steve Weyrauch, finished second to his father figure, George Dillon. Dillon likes to consider himself a connoisseur of wine. When asked the most he spent on a bottle of good wine, he replied, “About fifteen minutes.”
Former gold tee champ Harry Kious tied Earl Watkins for third. When Watkins made a hole-in-one in back-to-back rounds last month and followed this feat by making a shot from 160 yards, he believed he could walk on water. Thankfully, paramedics were able to resuscitate him.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the whites on No. 2, Ladd and Mullen again finished first and second. From the golds, Rahls Hemmes took first, while Pisano again gets his name in the paper. Hemmes’ main job at home is to keep the candles lit on his wife Laurie’s hole-in-one shrine. From the reds, Dillon earned all the money while on No. 13, his prodigal son Weyrauch did likewise, thus keeping the money in this somewhat dysfunctional family.
From the whites on No. 13, David Dean had the shot-of-the-day (3 feet, 3 inches) to overcome Ron Bassett’s second-place finish. From the golds, Borges beat the humble Elizondo.
