Kaela Dishion continues her memorable senior cross country season
Courtesy photo

Kaela Dishion continues to run toward history. The former Bret Harte High School standout runner and current California State University, Stanislaus star not only had a strong showing at the Bronco Invitational, but she also earned another top honor.

On Oct. 15, Stanislaus took part at the Bronco Invitational in Sunnyvale and Dishion led her team with a sixth-place time of 20:00.1 in the 6K race. As a team, Stanislaus placed eighth, with many of the teams being NCAA D1 schools. Former Calaveras High School runner Katarina Borchin finished in 22:49.9.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.