Kaela Dishion continues her memorable senior cross country season

Kaela Dishion continues to run toward history. The former Bret Harte High School standout runner and current California State University, Stanislaus star not only had a strong showing at the Bronco Invitational, but she also earned another top honor.
On Oct. 15, Stanislaus took part at the Bronco Invitational in Sunnyvale and Dishion led her team with a sixth-place time of 20:00.1 in the 6K race. As a team, Stanislaus placed eighth, with many of the teams being NCAA D1 schools. Former Calaveras High School runner Katarina Borchin finished in 22:49.9.
Dishion’s time of 20.00.1 was the best of her college career. Following the race, Dishion was named as the CCAA Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the third time during her senior year. Dishion is the first female runner to win the award three times in the same season since 2016.
Up next for Dishion and the Stanislaus State cross country team is the CCAA championships, which will take place on Nov. 5 in Carmel. After that, the Warriors will prepare for the NCAA Division II West Regional Championships, which will be held on Nov. 19 in Billings, Mont.