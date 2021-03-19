Wet weather doesn't spoil Bret Harte's perfect season

A heavy rain held off long enough for the Bret Harte girls’ golf team to get in a round of play Thursday afternoon. With threats of rain looming, Bret Harte kept its perfect record intact with a 233-318 win over the Summerville Bears at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.
“Considering the limited practices due to the weather and the weather conditions today at the match, they did great,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “It started raining pretty good for a hole or two, but they kept going. None of the girls wanted to stop. They are a tough group of young ladies. Thank goodness the rain let up for the last couple of holes.”
Bret Harte sophomore Carly Hickman led the way, as she shot a 53 to earn medalist honors. Sophia Ruff shot a 57; Caroline Krpan carded a 60; and MacKenzie Carroll finished the day with a 63.
“Each and every match I see improvement in each girl,” Winsby said. “I just love the fact that they are enjoying the game so much and are so set on improving each day. They all work hard at practice and even on their own. As a coach, you couldn’t ask for much more than that.”
Bret Harte (4-0 Mother Lode League) will host Argonaut at 3 p.m., March 25 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.