With 10-0 win over Sonora, Calaveras improves to 3-0 in MLL play

Behind another strong pitching performance from senior Andy Rios, strong defense and late-inning scoring, the Calaveras High School baseball team stayed perfect in Mother Lode League play. Calaveras knocked off the Sonora Wildcats 10-0 Friday night in Sonora.
On a night where Calaveras scored 10 runs, there wasn’t too much scoring in the first few innings. Calaveras scored a run in the top of the first and second to take an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t plate any runners in the third or fourth. In the fifth, Calaveras’ bats began to heat up, as Rios and senior Dean Habbestad both doubled in a four-run inning. Calaveras added three more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh for the 10-0 win.
Senior Chris Maddock went 3 for 5 and scored twice; senior Chance Brooks went 2 for 4 with an RBI; Habbestad went 2 for 4 with one run scored and two RBIs; senior Aiden Look went 2 for 4 with a double, triple, scored twice and drove in one; Rios went 2 for 4 with a double, walked once and scored three times; junior Gus Tofanelli had an RBI; junior Tyler Maddock drove in one; and junior Brayden Brim had an RBI and scored a run.
Rios (4-0, 1.37 era) went the distance on the hill, going seven innings, giving up five hits, no runs, while walking four and striking out eight.
Calaveras (12-1, 3-0 Mother Lode League) will take on Amador at 4 p.m., Tuesday in Sutter Creek and then will host Amador at 4 p.m. on Friday in San Andreas.
Junior varsity
Isaiah Hernandez threw a no-hitter and struck out 12 in the process, as Calaveras beat Sonora 15-0. Andrew Buecher drove in a pair of runs and Scott Beadles smacked a triple in the win.