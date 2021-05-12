Golfers focus on playing weight, not age in latest contest

For the first time this year La Contenta Seniors played a game of individual low net, which took place May 5 in Valley Springs. A dark cloud hung over the tournament, as it was learned that longtime member Rich Spence passed away a few days ago. Our deepest sympathies to his family.
This was the type of contest where players could strive to shoot their age or better. This is considered quite a feat in senior golf. However, most players found it was easier to shoot their weight.
In the White Tee flight, club captain Louis Luna resurrected his game to tie Gabe Karam for first place. Between closest-to-the-hole wins and tournament winnings, Gabe is ensuring his grandchildren will have a comfortable future. Tied for third were Tom Suarez, who would prefer playing in really cold weather, and last year’s club champ runner-up Al Liberato. Al was the leading money winner in April and it remains to be seen how much longer his flight competitors will put up with him. In a fifth-place tie was newer member Ken Jones and recently returned Dave Mullin.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Frankie Elizondo had the lowest net of the day (66), to assume first. The course gopher hunter, Jack Paich, surprised everyone as he took second. Harry Kious continued his solid play, as he hopes to peak for the flight championship in June, as he stood all alone in third.
In the Red Tee Flight, Jack Cox had a good round, as he nudged past Roger La Fleur for first. Carl Johnson’s wife should be quite happy with his third-place winnings. Lefty Larry Rupley, the pride of Wallace, took fourth, as Ralph Johnson was again in the winners’ circle at fifth. George Dillon’s game was so bad last week that he sought golf therapy from retired psychologist Al Liberato. After his effort this week, he has hired stylish retired attorney Norm Miley to file a malpractice suit against Al.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 8 from the Whites, Matt Theodore continued his magic touch, as he claimed first over runner-up Jim Sickler. From the Golds, Rahis Hemmes claimed his rightful place, as he took down Harry Kious in a match of how far away from the hole can you hit the ball and still win. From the Reds, Dillon overwhelmed Earl Watkins to take first.
From the Whites on No. 13, Gabe Karam had the shot-of-the-day (8 feet, 2 inches) to slam dunk last year’s leading winner in this event, Al Liberato. From the folds, Elizondo prevailed over that Paich guy. Carlos Lourenco beat out playing partner Jack Cox by 5 inches to squeak out first from the reds.