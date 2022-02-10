Playoff soccer: Calaveras is unable to upset the No. 1 seed

RIVERBANK – Winning a playoff game is hard. Knocking off the No. 1 team is even harder. The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team got to experience the difficulty of trying to beat the top-ranked team in the section and coming out on the losing end.
After clinching a spot in the playoffs three days earlier in a 2-1 home victory over the Summerville Bears, Calaveras ran out of magic. No. 8 Calaveras lost to No. 1 Riverbank 5-0 in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V soccer playoffs Thursday night in Riverbank.
Longtime Calaveras coach Rob Leetham knew that his team would need to play as close to a flawless game as possible to top Riverbank and unfortunately for the San Andreas squad, that didn’t happen.
“We told the guys that if we brought tonight what we did a few days ago against Summerville, that we like our chances, but Riverbank is just outstanding,” Leetham said. “We knew how good they were going to be. We came here five years ago and beat them in the preseason, and they got us a couple of years ago, but we thought that if we got a couple of breaks, who knows what could happen. We didn’t get any breaks, but as usual, this team had fun and played hard and that’s all we can hope for.”
Of Riverbank’s five goals, four of them were scored in the opening 40 minutes of play. The Bruins struck first nearly 10 minutes into the game and then added their second with 17:07 to play in the first half. With 13:31 left before halftime, Riverbank again put the ball into the back of the net. Trailing 3-0, Leetham knew that a comeback might not be in the cards against such a talented squad.
“When it got to three, yes, we thought it would be pretty hard to come back,” Leetham said. “When it was at two, we thought that if we knock one in, who knows what can happen. But when it got to three, we kind of saw the writing on the wall.”
Riverbank scored once more before the end of the half and led 4-0 at the midway point. It took the Bruins just over two minutes into the second half to score their fifth and final goal. But for the rest of the night, Calaveras’ defense prevented Riverbank from adding to its lead.
“I thought we played a great second half and shut them down for the most part,” Leetham said. “What was fun is we got everyone on the bench in and we got our seniors in at the very end, and we got our young freshmen and sophomores in to get some valuable experience. We are already excited about next year.”
As the time expired on the clock, the Calaveras players were not upset with the final score. Rather, they smiled and relished their final moments together on a soccer field. For Leetham, this is always the toughest part of the season. It’s the time where he needs to say goodbye to his squad. And while some of the players will be back for next year, others will not, and he wanted to enjoy the last few moments he had with his team all together for one final time.
“It’s always bittersweet,” Leetham said. “It’s really been a challenging year. We found out today that we had two more guys with Covid. We’ve had two, three, four guys out at a time all season long, but these guys persevered and just look at them now; they are smiling and taking pictures. They know it’s been a fun season and again, we got into the playoffs, and we are happy.”