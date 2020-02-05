Athlete of the Week: Owen Murphy

Owen Murphy is wrestling his best in the final stretch of his high school career. The Calaveras High School senior picked up four straight victories, which helped his team win the Mother Lode League Dual Championship, as well as the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Team Dual Championship.
Against the Sonora Wildcats in his final match at home, Murphy picked up a pin late in the second period. It was a memorable pin he won’t soon forget.
“I think that was one of the better moments of my wrestling career, mainly because it was senior night and my whole family was here,” Murphy said. “That made the pin even more monumental.”
While competing at the team dual championships, Murphy got a pin in the first period against a Center High School competitor, and followed that with a 7-2 victory over a wrestler from Will C. Wood High. In the finals, Murphy got a pin in overtime while taking on a grappler from El Capitan High School in Merced.
“For me, it was a great day because I wrestled well, but so did everyone else on the team,” Murphy said. “We wrestled to our full potential and getting that banner is super sweet.”