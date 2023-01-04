Bullfrogs get handed a road loss and pick up a home victory to close out the preseason
Buy Now
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team ended its preseason with a tough loss on the road and then a solid victory at home.

On Tuesday night, Bret Harte lost to El Dorado 48-45 in Placerville but rebounded the following night with a 66-36 win over Golden Sierra at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Bret Harte ends the preseason with an overall record of 8-10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.