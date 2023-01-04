Bullfrogs get handed a road loss and pick up a home victory to close out the preseason

The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team ended its preseason with a tough loss on the road and then a solid victory at home.
On Tuesday night, Bret Harte lost to El Dorado 48-45 in Placerville but rebounded the following night with a 66-36 win over Golden Sierra at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Bret Harte ends the preseason with an overall record of 8-10.
The loss to El Dorado was Bret Harte’s fourth loss in a row, but three of those losses were by four points or less.
Against El Dorado, Bret Harte jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter and all the Bullfrog points were scored from behind the arc. Freshman Tumiso Owens made two 3-point baskets, while junior Chance Herndon and senior Carston Weidmann both made one.
Bret Harte added nine points in the second quarter and this time, none of them were scored from 3-point land. Junior Jacob Archer, senior Jonah Melton-Cato, senior Nathan Reeves and junior Austin Blodgett all scored two points, while Owens added a free throw. At halftime, the visiting Bullfrogs had a 21-16 lead.
Bret Harte had its most productive offensive performance in the third quarter by scoring 18 points. Owens led the way with five points, while Archer scored four, Weidmann scored three and Herndon, Melton-Cato and Reeves all scored two points. Bret Harte had a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately for the Bullfrogs, the wheels fell off in the final eight minutes. Weidmann hit a 3-point basket and added a free throw and senior Caden Apley scored two points and that’s all the scoring Bret Harte got in the fourth quarter. As for El Dorado, the Cougars countered with 16 points to hand the Bullfrogs a three-point defeat.
Owens scored a team-high 12 points and had one rebound and two assists; Archer scored six with four rebounds and four assists; Herndon finished with five points and one steal; Weidmann scored 10 with seven rebounds and three assists; Apley scored two points; Melton-Cato and Reeves each scored four points; and Blodgett scored two points in the loss.
The Bullfrogs ended the preseason on a high note with a 66-36 win over Golden Sierra on Wednesday night. The Bullfrogs seemed more comfortable on their home court and started the game by outscoring Golden Sierra 15-9 in the first quarter. Archer hit two shots from downtown and Owens added a 3-point basket in the opening eight minutes.
Bret Harte continued to have no problem putting points on the board in the second quarter, as the Bullfrogs scored 23 and held Golden Sierra to 10. Owens and Apley each scored five points, while Herndon scored four, Weidmann hit a 3-point basket and junior Walker Maurer and Reeves each scored two points in the quarter. Bret Harte led 38-19 at halftime.
The scoring slowed down a little in the third quarter, as Bret Harte scored 12 points and Golden Sierra answered with nine. In the final eight minutes, Apley scored 10 of his game-high 18 points and Bret Harte walked off the floor with the 30-point victory.
Owens had eight points, two assists and one steal; Archer had eight points; Herndon had six points, four rebounds and one steal; Maurer scored six with one assist and two steals; Weidmann scored nine with four boards, three assists and one steal; Apley finished with 18 points, five rebounds and one steal; Jacob Hibdon scored two points and had eight rebounds; and Reeves finished the night with nine points, nine rebounds and one steal.
Bret Harte will begin Mother Lode League play at 7 p.m. on Friday against the Argonaut Mustangs at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.