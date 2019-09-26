Bullfrogs pick up a 'redemption' win over Amador

Thursday night felt good for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team. After dropping three straight Mother Lode League matches, the Bullfrogs finally got back into the win column with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-14) win over Amador in Angels Camp.
“Tonight was about redemption,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “We needed a win – a win against Amador at that – and we needed to have fun playing the game again. Losses take their toll on morale and tonight was what we needed to get back on track. We are looking to build on tonight’s energy and take that into next week.”
Senior Katrina Swift was 64 for 64 passing with 24 assists, had nine digs and was 10 for 10 serving; Hailey Callahan had three kills and one block; Emma Lane was 9 for 10 serving with three aces, had three kills, two assisted blocks and three digs; Gabi Hutchens was 13 for 13 serving with one ace, had nine kills, seven serves received and 10 digs; Jaden Arias had six assists and one kill; Eden Strauch was a perfect 6 for 6 serving with one ace and seven digs; Mikenna Grotto had nine kills; and Bianca Rael was 16 for 17 serving with three aces and had six serves received and 12 digs.
Bret Harte (7-11, 3-4 MLL) gets back to work Tuesday at it hosts Argonaut at 6 p.m. in Angels Camp.