Calaveras baseball beats Bret Harte 6-1; Habbestad strikes out a career-high 14

Six games into the Mother Lode League baseball season, Calaveras High School has separated itself from the rest of the pack in the standings.
Calaveras has picked up victories over every MLL team, with its latest victim being the Bret Harte Bullfrogs. Calaveras beat Bret Harte 6-1 Tuesday afternoon in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs (6-5, 3-3 MLL) entered the game two games behind Calaveras (15-1, 6-0 MLL) in the standings and one game ahead of the Sonora Wildcats for second place. With the loss, Bret Harte is now three games behind Calaveras and with a Sonora victory over Summerville, the Bullfrogs and Wildcats are tied for second place.
With nine games remaining on the schedule, Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey knows how big every win is and how much every loss stings.
“At the end of the year, you start scoreboard watching,” Bailey said. “You start seeing who is doing what against who, because it matters. It looks like it’s going to be a tight league—maybe not for first—but second, third and fourth could all be within one game. You try to win them all and you definitely don’t want to give away anything, but you also don’t want to stack all your cards for one day a week. It’s frustrating that this loss puts us back to even in the league standings, but I don’t think we are too far away from where we need to be if we are going to be successful from here on out.”
Heading into Tuesday’s clash with Bret Harte, the Calaveras coaches and players knew that the Bullfrogs would love nothing more than to hand the San Andreas squad its first league loss of the season. Not only does the win keep Calaveras undefeated in league play, but it also puts a little added pressure on Bret Harte to play well the next time the two county rivals battle.
“It’s important to get the first win because it gives you the right first step in the series,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “The goal is to always win that first game and then you just need to split the next two games to win the series and theoretically, if you win all the series, then you are in great shape.”
Calaveras scored twice in the first two innings. One of the runs was scored on a Bret Harte error, which Bailey feels made an early impact on the afternoon.
“From a subjective point of view, I really think that Calaveras popped our balloon in the first just by getting what I would consider a cheap run on our behalf,” Bailey said. “We kind of handed it to them. At that point, you are really trying to work hard to dig yourself out of that hole.”
Stringing together hits off of Calaveras’ starting pitcher Dean Habbestad was no easy task. But in the bottom of the third, the Bullfrogs seemed primed to not only score one run, but perhaps two or three. Senior Austin Broglio and junior Carston Weidmann walked ahead of slugger Erik Trent with one out. The Bret Harte senior singled into left field, but a base running miscue cost the Bullfrogs an out on the bases. Two runners were left stranded in the inning and Bret Harte was unable to cut into Calaveras’ 2-0 lead.
“It definitely hurt when it felt like we had momentum on our side,” Bailey said. “We were coming to a good part in our lineup and there was an opportunity there to put up some runs and put ourselves back into the game. It’s deflating and frustrating, but definitely not something that I feel deterred us from winning this game outright.”
After not allowing Bret Harte to score in the bottom of the third, Calaveras scored four times in the top of the fourth. Calaveras senior Aiden Look reached on an error and Chris Maddock and senior Andy Rios both walked off of freshman starter Jack Trent to load the bases. Erik Trent replaced his younger brother on the mound and balked in a run to put Calaveras ahead 3-0.
With two runners in scoring position, Calaveras junior Gus Tofanelli drove them both in on a double. Junior Brayden Brim later knocked in Tofanelli for what turned out to be the final Calaveras run of the game.
The Calaveras batters had solid at-bats in the fourth, even after having issues with an inconsistent strike zone in the previous three innings.
“You have to learn to roll with that stuff and let it go,” DeLappe said. “It’s tough because Tyler Maddock got taken right out of an at-bat with three balls that I don’t even think were close to being a strike. But you still have to go out and play the game and just roll with it.”
Bret Harte scored its only run in the bottom of the sixth, when senior catcher Kenny Scott drove in Erik Trent with a single. Scott’s RBI single was the only real damage Bret Harte did to Habbestad, who threw a complete-game with a career-high 14 strikeouts.
“He threw well and was hitting his spots pretty good,” DeLappe said. “We still need to work on a couple of things with him, but his velocity was decent, and he was getting strikes. He lost it that one inning where he walked a couple of guys and made some bad pitches to their better hitters, but overall, it was a typical Dean game.”
At the plate, Calaveras’ Look went 2 for 3 with a triple and scored two runs; Tofanelli had a double, two RBIs and scored once; Chris Maddock had an RBI and scored a run; senior catcher Woody Gardina had an RBI; Brim had an RBI; and Tyler Maddock and Rios each scored a run.
For Bret Harte, Erik Trent went 2 for 3 with a run scored; Scott went 1 for 3 with an RBI; senior Noah Adams went 1 for 3; and sophomore Walker Maurer went 1 for 3.
Jack Trent took the loss on the mound, going three innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on three hits with six walks and six strikeouts. Erik Trent pitched one inning of relief and allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout. And junior Dylan Knick pitched the final three innings and gave up one hit, no runs with four strikeouts.
Bret Harte has won the majority of its games behind solid pitching and good defense. Against Calaveras, the Bullfrogs committed five errors and walked seven batters. Bailey knows that if his squad wants to capture more victories, it’ll be behind the pitching and defense.
“Our pitching and defense have kept us in most games, and it was a matter of what kind of pitching and defense we were going to get from our boys today,” Bailey said. “That’s not to say that it wasn’t good enough for us to win, but if we are going to beat a team who is rolling well with momentum, it’s got to be pretty darn good from both sides of that part of the game. Today, we just didn’t get enough and offensively, we only mustered one run. If we are going to win a game against a team who is playing well, it’s got to come from pitching and defense.”
Calaveras and Bret Harte will face for the second time at 4 p.m. on Friday in San Andreas. The two teams won’t meet for a third time until May 6 in Angels Camp.