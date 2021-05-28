Swimmers put it all on the line in championship meet

The Bret Harte Aquatic Center had not hosted a Mother Lode League championship swim meet since the spring of 2018. That dry spell came to an end on Thursday, as swimmers from Amador, Argonaut, Bret Harte, Calaveras and Sonora dove in head first in an attempt to be crowned a league champion.
Because of the uncertainty that COVID-19 could do to a season, the Mother Lode League decided that there will be no spring sport league champions. So, while individual swimmers earned medals for their finishes, no team could officially claim the title of champion.
Bret Harte head coach Katlyn Rugo, along with Calaveras head coach Suzanne Butler had nothing but positive things to say about their respective teams at the conclusion of the meet.
“I think they did great,” Rugo said about her swimmers. “We had a lot of best times across the board with all of our swimmers. They looked really calm and confident in the pool and knew where they were supposed to be for their races. They learned just so much this season.”
Butler added, “It was an amazing day. Having first-year swimmers place in the top five this year was amazing and a lot of personal records also happened today.”
While bringing home medals might seem like the ultimate goal, Rugo wanted her swimmers to just focus on improving their individual times in their last competition of the year.
“We focus a lot on just improving their personal best times and doing their best,” Rugo said. “It’s just an added bonus if they end up getting the first-place medal.”
Girls
In the final team rankings after 21 events, Calaveras finished with 323 points, followed by Bret Harte (290), Sonora (220), Amador (58) and Argonaut (30). Calaveras ended the meet with two first-place finishes, two second-place finishes and five third-place finishes. As for the Bullfrogs, they had three first-place finishes, two second-place finishes and four third-place finishes.
Bret Harte took first in the 200-yard medley relay with the team of Haley Hayden, Tanner MacDonald, Chase Silva and Madison Borbe finishing in 2:21.27, which was just ahead of Sonora’s time of 2:21.30. Calaveras’ team of Madison Duval, Karsyn Miller, Sierra Lowry and Ava Saiers took third in 2:27.00.
Calaveras’ Taylor Wilson had a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with her time of 2:55.88. In the 200-yard individual medley, Hayden finished third (3:22.89) for the Bullfrogs.
Calaveras had a strong showing in the 50-yard freestyle. Miller placed first (30.34), with teammate Vanessa Baysinger taking third (32.24) and Saiers placing fourth (32.42). Bret Harte’s Borbe finished fifth in 32.49.
Bret Harte got a first- and second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly. Silva finished first overall in 1:20.89 and was followed by teammate Kenna Williams, who had a finishing time of 1:30.08.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Calaveras got a second- and third-place finish respectively from Saiers (1:08.31) and Baysinger (1:13.03). Bret Harte’s MacDonald took fifth (1:15.93). Bret Harte’s Zoe Day placed second in the 500-yard freestyle (7:37.19), followed by Borbe (7:55.75), and the Calaveras trio of Sydney Remus (8:17.12), Wilson (8:22.01) and Cora Heusel (8:22.12).
Bret Harte took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as Silva, Hayden, Borbe and Day finished in 2:03.92. The Calaveras team of Miller, Baysinger, Zoe Stockdale and Saiers placed second in 2:07.24. Calaveras’ Remus, Wilson, Emily Fuller and Sierra Lowry placed fourth (2:19.10), while Bret Harte’s Williams, Makenna Tutthill, Kaylee Kautz and Jasmine Zausch finished fifth (2:19.27).
The Bullfrogs got a third-, fourth- and fifth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke from Kautz (1:23.49), Williams (1:26.71) and Hayden (1:29.68). Calaveras’ Madison Duval (1:35.09) and Natalie Miller (2:09.37) finished seventh and eighth. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Calaveras’ Karsyn Miller finished first (1:23.18), with Bret Harte’s MacDonald taking third (1:26.07) and Tutthill finishing fourth (1:28.93).
And in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Bret Harte’s Williams, Kautz, Day and MacDonald placed second (5:00.04), while Calaveras got third- and fourth-place finishes from Fuller, Duval, Wilson and Lowry (5:37.45) and Natalie Miller, Remus, Lilly Butler and Rhianon Cavender (6:26.33).
Boys
The Sonora Wildcats finished the afternoon with the most points (502), followed by Calaveras (174), Amador (155), Bret Harte (111) and Argonaut (13). Bret Harte ended the meet with one first- and second-place finish and two second-place finishes. Calaveras had two second-place finishes.
Bret Harte’s Noah Cardiel took third in the 50-yard freestyle (25.24), while Calaveras’ Jaden Kennedy (25.47) and Wyatt Moore (25.92) placed fourth and fifth respectively. The Bullfrogs got a third-place finish from Jacob Williams in the 100-yard freestyle with his time of 58.44. Calaveras’ Moore placed fifth (59.95). Calaveras’ Jacob Williams had a fifth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (7:41.63).
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Calaveras’ Avery Long, Kennedy, Conner Kirchgatter and Moore finished third (1:47.47), while the Bret Harte foursome of Williams, Alex Tudbury, Cardiel and Ezra Miller placed fourth (1:50.75).
Bret Harte got a first- and second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. Cardiel finished in 1:08.34, just ahead of teammate Tudbury (1:14.15).
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Calaveras’ Kennedy set a new school record with his time of 1:16.08, which placed him third overall. Calaveras started keeping track of school records in 2015 and the previous record of 1:18 belonged to Skyler Hoeke.
“When I saw his time, he actually dropped almost a full two seconds off his personal best,” Butler said of Kennedy’s swim. “That was a huge drop in time.”
The day ended with Bret Harte’s Cardiel, Tudbury, Williams and Miller taking fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:21.56), ahead of Calaveras’ Long, John Paapke, Allan Ramos and Williams (4:31.30).
As the meet concluded, both Butler and Rugo were sad to know the season was officially over.
“It was a great year and this was probably my favorite team that I’ve ever coached, between softball, water polo and swimming,” Butler said. “This is a team that is very passionate and shows great sportsmanship. This was definitely a team who you’ll never see again.”
Rugo added, “As the season started, I was really looking forward to it being over with all the Covid guidelines that we have to follow and all of the restrictions. We also didn’t get to go to any of our fun travel meets. So, in the beginning, I was definitely looking forward to it being over and now that it’s here, I could practice with them for a couple of more months for sure.”