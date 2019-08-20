Bullfrog girls’ golf must rely on younger players

When Diane Winsby took over coaching the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team in the summer of 2018, she inherited a squad full of seniors and experienced players. Because of that, the Bullfrogs went undefeated in the Valley Foothill League North and finished with a perfect 16-0 record.
One year later, Winsby has eight golfers on the team, but only one of them has spent more than a month in high school. Of the eight golfers, seven of them are freshmen. For some coaches, having a roster with so many young players would be a frightening realization, but that isn’t the case for Winsby.
“I was elated,” Winsby said about having such a young team. “We are going to have fun. A few of them have played and a few of them don’t have any experience, but we’ve been working and you should see them hit the ball. They are excited, they’re young, they’re looking forward to it and I think we are going to have a ball.”
Since 1999, Bret Harte has won 11 league titles and two CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championships. While adding on to that list of accomplishments would be nice, Winsby is more focused on making sure her new players fall in love with golf and enjoy their time out on the links.
“I’m not the kind of person who cares about going out and winning every single match,” Winsby said. “When you take a group this young, your main goal is that they have fun and that they learn something. What I look at is down the road with the next three years. Imagine what we can build with these girls. As long as they have a good time and they learn the rules and etiquette, that’s all that I care about.”
The only golfer who isn’t a freshman is senior Emma Canepa. While it is an odd feeling being the only one on the team who can drive a car, let alone a golf ball, Canepa enjoys being around her younger teammates.
“It’s certainly different, but it’s also refreshing in a way to have so many young players,” Canepa said. “It’s going to be a process, but we’re getting there.”
Winsby hopes that Canepa will take Cheyenne Canton, Mackenzie Carroll, Carly Hickman, Trinity Kekai-Acedo, Caroline Krpan, Makenna Robertson and Sophia Ruff under her wing and pass down her knowledge and appreciation of the game.