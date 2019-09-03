Bret Harte volleyball falls to Liberty Ranch in five

The Bret Harte High School volleyball team went to the limit against Liberty Ranch, only to lose in the fifth and final set (20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13, and 10-15) Tuesday evening in Galt.
Senior Gabi Hutchens recorded a team-high 12 kills, while junior Mikenna Grotto had seven kills and Emma Lane finished with six serving aces.
“We had a hard time keeping our rhythm,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “It was a mental game, as it was a good matchup for both teams. We are excited to take what we have learned in the preseason into league on Thursday.”
Bret Harte (2-4) begins Mother Lode League play at 6 p.m. Thursday as Summerville makes its way to Angels Camp.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Liberty Ranch (26-25, 18-25, 12,15) Tuesday afternoon in Galt. Sommer Good had 16 serves, which resulted in nine aces. Good also had 11 assists on 38 passes. And Aariah Fox had five kills on 15 attacks.