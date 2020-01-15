Bret Harte beats Oakdale and falls to Liberty Ranch, Amador

Bret Harte dropped its first game of the Mother Lode League season 68-41 to Amador Tuesday night in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs trailed 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and 33-18 at halftime. In the second half, Amador outscored Bret Harte 35-23.
Sophomore Erik Trent scored nine points and had five rebounds; senior Jaden Bitner scored nine points; Luka Miro scored seven, had two rebounds, two assists and one steal; Kaden Palmer scored five, had 10 boards and one assist; Caden Ding had four points; Kieran Rymple scored three points and had one board and one steal; and Victor Gallardo and Tanner Gerhart each scored two points in the loss.
On Jan. 10, Bret Harte used a strong fourth quarter to beat the Oakdale Mustangs in Angels Camp. Heading into the final eight minutes, Bret Harte trailed Oakdale 34-22, but went on to outscore the Mustangs 24-9 for the 46-43 victory.
Miro led Bret Harte in scoring with 18 points; Palmer had eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist; Trent had four points, six boards, three steals and two assists; and Gerhart scored nine points and had three rebounds in the win.
The following day, Bret Harte lost an afternoon road game to Liberty Ranch 69-50. Palmer scored a team-high 14 points and had five rebounds; Miro added seven points with four boards and three assists; Bitner scored 10 points; and Gerhart had five points, three assists and three rebounds.
Bret Harte (9-10, 0-1 MLL) will play its second league game of the season as it takes on the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m., Friday in Sonora.