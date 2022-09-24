Orlandi scores four times and Calaveras holds on to beat Galt 35-31
Calaveras beat Galt 35-31 Friday night in Galt. Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi rushed for 209 yards and four scores. 

GALT – While the Calaveras High School football team was able to pick up its first victory of the 2022 season, the win didn’t come without some added worries and scoreboard watching.

In Calaveras’ most impressive offensive showing of the year, the Red Hawks built a 35-6 lead with 3:02 to play in the third quarter. In the final 15:02 of play, the Galt Warriors outscored Calaveras 25-0. What looked to be a victory that would be accompanied by a huge sigh of relief by Calaveras’ players and coaches, turned into a win that didn’t have many smiling faces walking back to the Red Hawk locker room.

Calaveras senior Brayden Brim makes a tackle in the first quarter against Galt. 
Calaveras' defense forced two fumbles in the first quarter against Galt. 
Calaveras junior Scott Beadles runs past a Galt defender on his way to a 25-yard gain. 
Calaveras' defense held Galt scoreless in the first two quarters. 
Sophomore quarterback Josh Manzo threw for 87 yards in the win over Galt. 
Braeden Orlandi rushed for four of Calaveras' five touchdowns. 
Calaveras senior defensive end Noah Cardenas puts pressure on Galt's quarterback in the fourth quarter. 
