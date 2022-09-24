Orlandi scores four times and Calaveras holds on to beat Galt 35-31

GALT – While the Calaveras High School football team was able to pick up its first victory of the 2022 season, the win didn’t come without some added worries and scoreboard watching.
In Calaveras’ most impressive offensive showing of the year, the Red Hawks built a 35-6 lead with 3:02 to play in the third quarter. In the final 15:02 of play, the Galt Warriors outscored Calaveras 25-0. What looked to be a victory that would be accompanied by a huge sigh of relief by Calaveras’ players and coaches, turned into a win that didn’t have many smiling faces walking back to the Red Hawk locker room.
Even though Calaveras nearly blew a 28-point lead, the Red Hawks were able to hold on for the 35-31 victory on Friday night in Galt. After playing on both sides of the ball for nearly the entire game, Calaveras junior offensive/defensive lineman Ethan Porath was pleased to walk off the field with the first win of the season, regardless of the second-half surge by Galt.
“We had a rough second half, but at the end of the day a win is a win,” Porath said. “We’ve had a down year, so we need to celebrate the win and get ready to go back to work on Monday.”
In the four losses to begin the season, Calaveras head coach Doug Clark made sure his players knew that they battled for all 48 minutes of the game. That wasn’t the message that he delivered following the four-point win over Galt. Clark is thrilled to finally collect a win, but he would have liked to have seen the same play from his team in the second half that it showed in the first.
“Any win is a good win, and we needed a win,” Clark said from the locker room following the game. “So, I’ll take a win any way that we can get it. But, with that being said, I think our kids have played hard all four quarters of the first four games that we played in, and I don’t think we played hard for four quarters tonight. I think we got comfortable and let down and that’s a little disappointing and we’ll be dealing with that on Monday. But a win is always a win and I’ll take it.”
After Clark delivered his postgame message to his players and the team dispersed, Calaveras senior running back/safety Braeden Orlandi took a seat in the end zone and rested for an extra minute before visiting with family. When Orlandi got to his feet, the powerful running back winced in pain, as the 209 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 24 carries with multiple tackles on defense took a toll on his body.
“I feel sore and beat up,” Orlandi said. “It was a long game on the ground, and it was a long game on the defensive side. Games like that are going to beat you up and I feel pretty beat up right now.”
Orlandi had his best offensive game of the season in the win over Galt and he didn’t take much time to make an impact. After Galt began the evening with a three-and-out, Calaveras took over at the Warrior 48-yard line. The Red Hawks were unable to move the chains on the first three plays and on fourth down, Orlandi broke free for a 40-yard touchdown. Senior Jake Robinson added the PAT to give Calaveras a 7-0 lead with 8:31 to play in the first quarter. Robinson finished the night 5 for 5 in PAT attempts.
Calaveras quickly got the ball back following a Galt fumble that was recovered by Porath. The Red Hawks were looking at another third down and for the second time in the quarter, Orlandi broke free, this time for a 43-yard score to put Calaveras ahead 14-0.
“The line did an amazing job,” Orlandi said. “We ran the ball a lot tonight. Yeah, there are going to be a few plays when a defensive lineman or a linebacker breaks through, but there are also plays where I mess up, too. When I was running through those big holes, I was only getting touched by a couple of dudes.”
Calaveras took its 14-0 lead into the second quarter and got more big plays from its defense. Senior Tyson Taylor recovered a fumble and senior Noah Cardenas recorded two quarterback sacks. Porath and junior David Brookshire also helped out on Cardenas’ sacks.
With 8:02 to play in the half, Calaveras took over on its own 38. Orlandi moved the sticks with a 30-yard run and junior Adrian Urbina broke free for a 12-yard gain. Sophomore quarterback Josh Manzo connected with Urbina for an 18-yard gain to set up a first-and-goal. Urbina capped the 62-yard drive with a 4-yard score, which was the first Calaveras touchdown of the season not scored by Orlandi.
“I just wanted to get it in there,” Urbina said of his touchdown that gave Calaveras a 21-0 lead with 6:32 to play in the second quarter. “I was running sweeps all the way down the field, and I just wanted to get it in there and score.”
After Calaveras’ defense forced another three-and-out, Manzo connected with junior tight end Scott Beadles for a 25-yard gain. Manzo later found Urbina for a 22-yard completion, which brought the ball to the Galt five. For the third time in the half, Orlandi found the end zone, this time calling his own number out of the wildcat.
“I feel that the line really stepped it up in the first half and we started to click,” Porath said about the four rushing touchdowns in the first 24 minutes of the game.
With 5:58 to play in the third quarter, Galt finally got into the end zone, but a missed PAT kept Calaveras’ lead at 28-6. Following the Galt score, Calaveras put together another impressive drive which included a 20-yard pass from Manzo to Orlandi on 3rd-and-17, as well as a 24-yard scamper from Urbina. Orlandi scored Calaveras’ fifth touchdown of the game by diving across the goal line to give the Red Hawks a 35-6 lead with 3:02 to play in the third quarter.
After the Orlandi touchdown, Calaveras went cold, and Galt began to heat up. The Red Hawks didn’t find the end zone the rest of the night and the Warriors had no problem crossing the goal line. Galt scored with 1:55 to play in the third quarter to cut Calaveras’ lead to 35-12. Galt then scored three times in the fourth quarter, with the final touchdown coming on the last play of the game.
Orlandi finished the night with 209 yards rushing on 24 attempts with four touchdowns and he had big runs of 40, 43, 30, 28, and 30 yards. Orlandi ends the preseason with 516 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Urbina had his best game of the season with 80 yards and one score on 12 carries.
“They weren’t focused on me, and they were focused on Orlandi and that helped me break off a few big runs,” Urbina said.
As a team, Calaveras rushed for 285 yards on 42 attempts and scored five times. Manzo went 5 for 10 for 87 yards. Urbina had two catches for 40 yards. The Red Hawks finished with 372 yards of total offense, while Galt had 492.
Calaveras finishes the preseason with a 1-4 record and has a tough task ahead with a trip to Sonora to begin Mother Lode League play next up on the schedule.
“It’s a start,” Orlandi said of getting into the win column. “It’s our first ‘W’ and yeah, we have a lot we can improve on, but we are improving every week. I’m proud of this team and I’m excited for what league holds. We’ve got some tough opponents in league and I’m excited for it.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team snapped a three-game skid by picking up an impressive 58-8 win over Galt. The JV Red Hawks end the preseason with a record of 2-3.