Calaveras able to relax with blowout win over Sierra

After running a gauntlet of difficult teams in tight games, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team finally had a night that wasn’t filled with stress. One day after handing Colfax its first loss of the season, Calaveras thrashed Sierra 70-27 Wednesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Calaveras began the night by outscoring Sierra 18-5 in the first quarter and then kept the offensive pressure up in the second quarter by scoring 22 and holding Sierra to four. At halftime, Calaveras had a commanding 40-9 lead. In the third quarter, Calaveras scored 18 and Sierra responded with 11. And in the final eight minutes, Calaveras outscored Sierra 12-7.
“This is the best energy we have had to start a game all season,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “If we can start games like we did today, it makes us that much tougher to beat.”
Calaveras’ Ginger Scheidt scored nine points, had two rebounds, two assists and one block; senior Madison Clark had three points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals; junior Madyson Bernasconi had seven points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block; junior Laney Koepp had four points, one rebound and two assists; senior Sierra Lowry had eight points, seven boards, and one block; senior Randi Adams scored four points with one rebound, two assists, two steals and one block; junior Bailie Clark finished with a team-high 13 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block; senior Paytin Curran had 11 points, eight rebounds and one steal; junior Brooke Nordahl scored five points and had three rebounds and three steals; and sophomore Izabella Tapia had six points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal. As a team, Calaveras had 46 rebounds, 14 assists, 16 steals and five blocks.
Calaveras (11-3) will not return to action until Dec. 28 when it takes on Patterson, who is 10-0.