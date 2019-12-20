Claim Jumpers slam their way into the record books

With a packed gymnasium on hand, the Columbia Claim Jumpers made school history. The 1992-93 state championship team began the season winning their first 11 games. No Columbia team had accomplished that since.
Well, 27 years later, that record has been broken. After defeating American River College 84-66 Thursday night at Oak Pavilion, the 2019-20 Jumpers became the first team in the history of the school to start the season with 12 consecutive victories.
“It means a lot for us to break it and I think the previous team who had the record was a state championship team,” Columbia sophomore Landis Spivey said. “I don’t know if that means a lot about this year, but I think it’s something special.”
Thursday’s game was the final contest before the Jumpers took time off for the Christmas break and Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt wanted to use the opportunity to break a school record as incentive for one final good game before the hiatus.
“We used it as some motivation,” Hoyt said. “I was happy that I could use it as motivation going into the break. Since I’ve been here, the game right before the break and right after have been difficult at times because a lot of our guys are from the other side of the country. So, it was good we had something like this to focus on.”
Columbia is now 12-0 and currently ranked No. 4 in California. With each win, the pressure to remain perfect becomes more intense. But for the Columbia players, they don’t seem to mind being the team to beat.
“I’ve never felt like there’s any pressure,” Columbia’s Deshawn Bartley said. “Coach always prepares us and has us ready and every day in practice he tells us that people are coming for us and we need to be ready.”
Columbia may have ended the night with an 18-point victory, but points were hard to come by early in the evening. Perhaps it was the pressure of playing in front of the largest crowd of the year, or maybe it was the excitement of the upcoming break, but whatever the case, the Jumpers were not putting the ball through the basket.
With 12:15 to play in the first half, Columbia only led 9-8. While his team wasn’t putting points on the scoreboard, Hoyt knew that would change sooner, rather than later.
“We were getting good possessions on both ends,” Hoyt said. “We were making them take tough shots and we were taking great shots. It’s just a matter of time before those start to fall.”
With under 10 minutes to play in the opening half, the shots did start to fall and Columbia couldn't miss. In less than three minutes, the Jumpers went on a 14-0 run, which featured two powerful dunks from Spivey, who accounted for 10 of the 14 points scored.
Columbia built a 17-point lead, but by the end of the half, American River cut that to nine, which included outscoring the Jumpers 15-7 in the final six minutes. Even with American River snatching some momentum away from Columbia heading into halftime, there was no concern coming from the home team.
“We were solid,” Bartley said. “We just talked (in the locker room) and figured things out.”
American River scored first to begin the second half, which turned Columbia’s lead into seven. That ended up being as close as the Jumpers would get to losing their lead the rest of the night.
The Jumpers were led in scoring by Spivey, who finished the night with a team-high 22 points. His teammates could tell he was hot and they just had to figure out a way to keep the ball in his hands.
“Coach always tells us that if someone gets hot, we’ve got to find them,” Bartley said.
While the night had a number of powerful dunks and big shots, nothing got the Columbia players more excited than a 3-point basket with 55 seconds to play in regulation. Up by 19, Columbia freshman Jahbar Beard drained a shot from downtown in front of the Jumper bench. Because of Columbia’s depth, Beard hasn’t seen much of the floor during the preseason. But according to Hoyt, the reaction of Columbia’s players when the shot was made, which was pure jubilation, is a perfect example of why his team is successful.
“That speaks to the level of togetherness of our team, which is probably the driving source in the success that we are having,” Hoyt said. “He (Beard) looked comfortable and it just looked routine for him, which is a huge positive. I was extremely happy for him that he took advantage of his minutes and advantage of his opportunity.”
Freshman Grayson Carper finished the night with17 points; Bartley and Kaleb Carter each scored 10; Kyndle Terrell-Jones scored nine; Keith Shakes scored seven; Seth Coddington scored six; and Beard finished the night with three points.
“I thought we played well and we are now going on a break, so this is a pretty good way to go on a break,” Spivey said.
Columbia won’t play another game until 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30 at home against Gavilan College. Following Thursday’s win, Hoyt told his players to enjoy the break, take some time away from basketball, but come back ready to go.
“The guys can use this break to recharge,” Hoyt said. “I think we’ll be fine when we come back and I think the break is coming at a really good time.”