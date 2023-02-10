Calaveras gets the No. 7 seed in the D5 soccer playoffs and will take on Riverbank for a second year in a row

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
After six Mother Lode League games, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team was 2-4. The Hawks ended the regular season by winning their last four games and clinched the third and final playoff spot coming out of the MLL.
With a 6-4 league record and an overall record of 14-5-1, Calaveras will try and capture the first section championship in the history of the program, as it reached the playoffs for the fifth straight season.
On Friday afternoon, the playoff brackets were released, and Calaveras got the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 2 Riverbank in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 in Riverbank.
If taking on Riverbank in the first round of the playoffs sounds familiar, you aren’t wrong. One year ago, Calaveras got the No. 8 seed and took on No. 1 Riverbank and lost to the Bruins 5-0.
“Of course, we are thrilled to still be playing soccer,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “Riverbank is obviously a tough opponent, and I can't say it thrills me to be going there two years in a row. They dominated us last year in the first round, but it's a new year, new teams and who knows what can happen.”
No. 2 Riverbank enters the playoffs with an overall record of 14-7-4 and finished second in the Trans Valley League (6-1-3) behind Livingston (16-2-5, 8-1-1 TVL).
Offensively, Calaveras has a slight edge over Riverbank on the stat sheet. The Red Hawks are averaging 2.3 goals per game, while the Bruins are at two goals per game. Calaveras is led in scoring by senior Daniel Acevedo with seven goals, followed by Alvin Marquez with five, while Jake Robinson and Thomaso Vaia both have four. Junior Josh Goodwin scored six goals in 11 games, but a broken ankle suffered in the first Mother Lode League game of the season on the road against Sonora ended his year. Senior Logan Games has a team-high eight assists, while Acevedo has four.
Defensively, Calaveras senior goalie Tanner Wright has recorded 10 shutouts and has allowed just 19 goals in 20 games. Wright has recorded 114 saves for an average of 5.7 saves per game. Riverbank has recorded eight shutouts and has given up 31 goals.
The game will be played in Riverbank, where the Bruins are 6-2-1, while Calaveras is 7-2 on the road. This will be the eighth time that the two teams have met since 2004 and Riverbank leads the series 6-1. The last time the Red Hawks beat the Bruins was in 2016.
Calaveras and Riverbank have had four common opponents during the 2022-23 season, which includes Escalon, Ripon, McNair and Summerville. Calaveras beat Escalon, Ripon and McNair and lost to Summerville twice, while Riverbank tied Escalon, beat Ripon twice and beat McNair and Summerville once.
“As I recall, we went there a few years ago for a preseason game and beat them,” Leetham said. “We just need to show up, play with heart like we have all season, and see what the scoreboard says at the end."
The winner of No. 2 Riverbank vs. No. 7 Calaveras will take on the winner of No. 3 Sonora and No. 6 Escalon. Delhi, who are the defending D5 champions, will host No. 8 Encina and No. 4 Venture Academy will host No. 5 Hughson.
Calaveras is searching for its first playoff win since pre-2004. The Red Hawks are 0-7 in the postseason since 2004.
