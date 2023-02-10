Calaveras gets the No. 7 seed in the D5 soccer playoffs and will take on Riverbank for a second year in a row
After six Mother Lode League games, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team was 2-4. The Hawks ended the regular season by winning their last four games and clinched the third and final playoff spot coming out of the MLL.

With a 6-4 league record and an overall record of 14-5-1, Calaveras will try and capture the first section championship in the history of the program, as it reached the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

