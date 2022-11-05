Bullfrogs are swept by the Knights in a 3-0 section championship loss

MODESTO – There is a reason why the Ripon Christian Knights are one of the top volleyball teams in the history of the Sac-Joaquin Section and the Bret Harte Bullfrogs were reminded of that in the biggest game of the year.
In only their second trip to the section championship in the history of the school, the Bullfrogs were unable to capture their first blue banner and had to watch as Ripon Christian won its 18th title, which is the most of any CIF Sac-Joaquin Section volleyball team.
No. 2 Bret Harte lost to No. 1 Ripon Christian 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-15) in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game on Saturday afternoon at Modesto Junior College.
“We talked about if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “There’s a reason why Ripon Christian is in this game nearly every year and they are a great team. We needed to show up and be firing on all cylinders and unfortunately, I think because this experience is a little bit newer for us than it is for them, that some of the nerves got to us early and then it was hard to recover.”
Even though Ripon Christian was ranked higher and has more blue banners that it knows what to do with, the Bullfrogs tried not to be intimidated by such a juggernaut of a squad.
“I think we thought that it was going to be a good game with them being No. 1 and us being No. 2,” Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox said. “We knew it was going to be a hard match, but we didn’t have any doubts in ourselves. We had confidence in the way we played this season. And because this is only the second time in Bret Harte history that we got to the section championship game; we are just really happy that we’re here.”
As for Fox, she has been a member of a number of teams who have experienced the “close, but no cigar” outcome. As a junior, she missed out on reaching the section championship volleyball game by one match. Later that year, she lost in the section championship basketball game. And now, she suffered the same result on the volleyball court.
“It kind of feels the same,” Fox said. “Last year it sucked and this year it sucks, but it is what it is. I think we played to our potential. We made a lot of mistakes, but that was just nerves getting to us being in the section championship game. It stings a lot.”
Fox, along with the senior duo of Ashlin Arias and Rubi Rodriguez will not get to say they were section champions. For Bret Harte junior Chase Silva, seeing those seniors get so close only to walk off the floor without a win nearly brought tears to her eyes.
“It is really upsetting because it is their last year and it makes me want to cry,” Silva said. “This was only the second time that we’ve been in the section championship game and it’s just really upsetting that we couldn't get the win.”
With volleyball being a game that is completely centered around momentum, the Bullfrogs never had any of it on their side of the net. In the opening set, Bret Harte found itself trailing early 8-1 and was never able to string more than two consecutive points together. The Bullfrogs got three kills from Silva, two from junior Sophie Bouma, one from Rodriguez, Fox, junior Makenna Tutthill and junior Abbi Molina and a serving ace from Molina but dropped the opening set 25-13.
In the second set, Bret Harte was able to string together three consecutive points to tie the game at 3-3. Those points came with a kill from Tuthill and Fox and an ace from Silva. After Tutthill recorded another kill to even the score at 4-4, Ripon Christian took the lead and never gave it back. Ripon Christian’s firepower was too much for Bret Harte to handle and the Bullfrogs dropped the second set 25-11.
While Bret Harte made mistakes on the floor, Porovich felt her team was hurt more by their mental miscues, rather than by anything physical.
“It was the mental game,” Porovich said. “Our success this year has been because we looked to each other and we celebrate each other and when we started making some of those simple little mental mistakes, it appeared that it became more about the individual player and the mistake that they just made, rather than keeping that team mindset first.”
Silva added, “We came into this knowing that it was going to be a big game with Ripon Christian, and I feel like we just made simple mistakes.”
Trailing 2-0, Bret Harte’s only chance to bring home a blue banner was to complete an all-time comeback, which didn’t happen. The Knights jumped out to a 5-0 lead and the Bullfrogs did all they could to inch closer on the scoreboard. Trailing 15-6, Bret Harte put together its biggest run of the afternoon by outscoring Ripon Christian 5-0, which was fueled by a kill from Fox and an ace from Silva.
The Knights called a timeout and after the 60-second break, Ripon Christian ended Bret Harte’s run and went on to outscore the Bullfrogs 10-4 to take the third and final set 25-15.
Sophomore Brennen Brouillette had 15 assists and four digs; Fox had three kills, one assist and eight digs; Silva had five kills, one assist, two aces and nine digs; Bouma had four kills, one assist and one dig; Rodriguez had one kill; Molina had one kill, one assist, one ace and five digs; Tutthill had four kills, two blocks and one dig; and Arias had 15 digs and went 9 for 9 serving.
Bret Harte’s season is not yet finished. The Bullfrogs will now shift their focus from chasing a section championship to a state championship. Bret Harte will begin the CIF State Playoffs on Tuesday. The opponent and location have yet to be announced.
And only minutes after losing to Ripon Christian, Fox was ready to move on and start preparing for the next chapter of the season.
“This is just a temporary thing,” Fox said about the section championship loss. “Now we are going to state, and we have to leave it behind. It was a good run that we had, but now we have to focus on state and see how far we can go.”
Porovich added, “At the end of the day, we came into this game as the underdogs and unfortunately, through the course of the game it played out that way. Today will be used as fuel to get back to where we want to be. We got a nice piece of hardware we get to take home and use as a doorstop to go back into the gym on Monday to get after it and make a run at state.”