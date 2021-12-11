After finishing the preseason with six wins, Calaveras is ready for league play

If the preseason is any indication, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team is ready to begin Mother Lode League play. Calaveras capped a 6-1-1 preseason with a 5-2 road victory over Stagg Thursday night in Stockton.
“Even with the individual performances and plays, it was a team effort,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “Without everyone stepping up and doing their part, the result wouldn't have happened. Our mids played a great possession game, the forwards kept the pressure on Stagg's defense, and our defense had a lot of work to do to manage Stagg's speedy forwards.”
Stagg took an early 1-0 lead, but Calaveras responded with a goal following a corner kick that was knocked in by a Stagg defender. The game remained 1-1 until the opening seconds of the second half, when Stagg again scored to take the lead. Trailing 2-1, Calaveras went on to outscore the home team 4-0.
Even though Calaveras won by four, a turning point came with a one-goal lead and goalie Holly Skirbina stopped a Stagg penalty kick to keep the score in favor of Calaveras.
Calaveras’ Maddie Simpson scored two of Calaveras’ goals and were involved in two other goals in the second half. Calaveras’ other goals came from Kaydance Norried and Sydney Remus.
Calaveras will begin Mother Lode League play Tuesday against the Sonora Wildcats on the road in Sonora. Calaveras has not won a Mother Lode League title since 2013, when it shared with Amador. The last time Calaveras claimed the title all to itself was in 2011. Calaveras’ drive to a league title begins against the defending league champion Wildcats.
“With the success we've been able to put forth during preseason, the girls and I are cautiously optimistic and excited for league play,” Simpson said. “We've had a lot of positives and some adversity to overcome during the preseason, which has made us a better team, and we are eager to take that into league play. But we can't be overconfident, especially when we start with annual powerhouse Sonora and rival Bret Harte at their houses. We need to be confident and stay hungry and focused.”