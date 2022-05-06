Intentional walks lead to frustrated fans in Calaveras' 8-1 win over Bret Harte

It just wouldn’t be a Bret Harte vs. Calaveras sporting event without a little bit of extra emotion sprinkled around. Both Bret Harte and Calaveras had already clinched playoff spots, so county pride was really the only thing on the line.
Calaveras beat Bret Harte 8-1 to finish the Mother Lode League season with a record of 14-1 Friday afternoon in Angels Camp. The loss dropped Bret Harte’s league record to 7-8, but the Bullfrogs will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 team from the league.
But it was situational coaching decisions from Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey that caused a number of Calaveras fans to voice their frustrations loudly enough for all to hear, which included calling Bailey out by name. Calaveras junior slugger Gus Tofanelli was intentionally walked three times by Bret Harte, which didn’t please the Calaveras faithful.
One of the walks came in the top of the fifth with Calaveras leading 8-0. Senior Andy Rios doubled in front of Tofanelli and with an open base and Bailey not wanting the powerful Tofanelli to put the ball over the fence for a possible eighth home run of the season, the intentional walk was called.
Bailey is very familiar with Tofanelli’s ability at the plate. Bailey, a former Calaveras High School teacher, has known for years that Tofanelli is one of the most dangerous hitters in the league and he wasn’t going to allow Calaveras’ power hitter to end the game early.
“When Gus (Tofanelli) was a freshman and I was over at Calaveras, he was the only kid in the entire program hitting the ball over the fence and he was just a freshman,” Bailey said. “Last year as a sophomore he really took a big leap and settled himself into the varsity role. And this year, he’s taken that next step as a young athlete and flourished and absolutely destroyed the rest of the MLL. When Gus comes up in a situation where we have an open base, we are not looking to let him hit multi-run home runs. Those are the ones that are daggers. When we have a free 90 there, we are not trying to give Gus an opportunity to make it a 10-0 game and make (the game) short.”
After the third time Tofanelli was intentionally walked, the umpires had to stop the game momentarily to ask the Calaveras coaching staff to quiet down the angry Calaveras fans, who were not holding back their displeasure towards Bailey’s decision not to pitch to Tofanelli.
“People get upset who don’t know what they are talking about,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “Gus is our best and most dangerous hitter in the lineup and the guys that hit behind him didn’t do anything. They were 0-for-whatever, and they had bad at-bats most of the time. That’s a good strategy and if we were the other team, we’d do the same thing.”
Even though Calaveras beat Bret Harte by seven runs, DeLappe wasn’t pleased with the way his team played in the final game before the start of the playoffs.
“I think right now that we are a little sloppy,” DeLappe said. “We played a sloppy game today and we should have put this one away earlier. And then we had that fiasco going with the damn fans and all that bull crap. I don’t think this was a good game for us and I don’t think this was our best effort.”
DeLappe added, “We had guys who lost their discipline today and got caught up in the emotions of playing Bret Harte and all of the B.S. that was going on here. We had bad at-bats and we were going against two pitchers who weren’t throwing very well and were very hittable and we didn’t do it. We should pound those guys and score more than eight runs.”
Calaveras began the afternoon by scoring twice off of Bret Harte starting pitcher Erik Trent. Calaveras then added one run in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. Bret Harte’s lone run was scored in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI from Trent, which scored junior Dylan Knick.
Trent finished the day at the plate going 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI; Knick went 2 for 3 and scored a run; senior Kenny Scott went 1 for 4; junior Carston Weidmann went 1 for 2; and senior Austin Broglio went 1 for 2.
Trent took the loss on the hill, going four innings and allowing five runs—three earned—on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout. Sophomore Walker Maurer pitched three innings of relief and gave up three runs—two earned—on four hits with two walks.
“When you look at today, we knew that we had already written ourselves into the playoffs and they (Calaveras) had done the same, so today was more of an opportunity to look at at-bats and situational gamesmanship,” Bailey said. “There wasn’t a lot of pressure today. It was an opportunity to hopefully steal one, but it was an 8-1 final.”
Calaveras was led at the plate by senior Aiden Look, who went 3 for 5 with a double and scored twice; Rios went 3 for 5 with two doubles, scored once and had one RBI; senior Dean Habbestad went 2 for 4 and had two RBIs; senior Chris Maddock went 1 for 3 and scored twice; junior Tyler Maddock went 1 for 4, scored once and had two RBIs; sophomore Mason Moser went 1 for 4 with a double and scored once; Tofanelli went 1 for 2 with an RBI and was walked three times; senior catcher Woody Gardina had one RBI; and junior Brayden Brim walked twice and scored one run.
Habbestad got the win on the mound. The senior went seven innings and gave up one unearned run on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Habbestad is now 11-0 with an era of 1.00 with 96 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched.
Up next for both Bret Harte and Calaveras is the playoffs. Both teams will find out over the weekend who they will be playing and what division they will be in. Bret Harte and Calaveras will not be playing in the same division.
“It’s do-or-die baseball now,” Bailey said. “We have to win that first game, regardless of what division we are in or what seeding we get. The pressure immediately gets put right back on us. If we think we are alleviated by the fact that league is over, we’d be wrong to think that. We’ve got a game sometime next week against an opponent who wants it as badly as we do and who has the same goals as we do. It’s just a matter of us being prepared going into it.”