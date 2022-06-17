I can find happiness in my own backyard

I never understood why my father enjoyed Saturday mornings so much when I was a kid. After a long week of work, he’d always seem to get a fresh burst of energy on Saturdays, which was then used on doing work around the house.
As a young kid and into my early teenage years, I always hoped that Saturday morning would roll around and he would say that we had to go to Modesto to buy something, or that there was something pressing that needed to be done that would circumvent the outside work.
Unfortunately for me, more often than not, that wasn’t the case.
He would typically let me sleep in until 10 a.m., but after that, it was time to start work. I could typically figure out what kind of work would need to be done based upon the clothes my father was wearing. If he was dressed in all white, that told me we were going to be painting something. If he had his long navy-blue pants on, that meant that we’d be doing some weed-eating. But the two things that my father always wore, regardless of the job, were work boots and an old blue hat.
There was always something to do on Saturdays. He has a very large property that needed to constantly be in tip-top shape. There was the regular upkeep, such as mowing, pruning, painting, working in the garden, picking up the fallen pinecones and sticks in the field and cleaning the sidewalks. And then there were the special projects, like building fences, repairing a barn or carport, or building a deck.
After seven or eight hours of work, it was time to call it a day. And when we’d finish working, my father would either walk around the property and look at all the work that was done, or he’d sit in a chair in the orchard, field or garden and just admire things. I’ll be honest, I just didn’t get it.
But now, as an adult who owns a home, I fully understand why my father loved Saturday mornings so much. Maybe it’s a little sad, but I spend the majority of my week waiting for Saturday to roll around so I can spend the afternoon working in my yard. More often than not, it’s my favorite part of the week.
The other life revelation is my passion for lawns. As a younger man, a well-manicured lawn was the last thing that would catch my eye. Now, as an older man, I will circle the block in my neighborhood a few times to look at all the lawns. In my pre-marriage days, if I was driving and I saw a pretty girl, I might have let off the gas a little bit so that I could get a better look. Now that’s what I do when I see a nice lawn and I say things like, “Oh, I would love to stripe that grass,” or, “The things that I would do to you with my mower.” I’m afraid that one day my lawn is going to say to me, “I remember when you used to look at me like that.”
Unlike my father, I can’t start my work in the morning. Because the lovely Mrs. Dossi works nights at her hospital, I’m not permitted to make a lot of noise while she’s sleeping. There might be some wiggle room if she’s not working that particular Saturday, but if she is, I don’t want to tempt fate.
I made that mistake once. She had just worked her second of three 12-hour shifts and had one more to do. I was too eager to start my work outside and figured she’d be able to sleep through my usage of power tools. I don’t remember if I was mowing the lawn, or using an electric saw, but I guess I was making too much noise.
I looked up and saw her standing at the back door and if looks could kill, I’d have been six feet under. I treated her like a sailor would treat Medusa. I resisted making eye contact with her for as long as I could, for I knew that when our eyes locked, her angry stare would quickly turn me to stone.
Because waiting a few extra hours to start working outside is easier than a divorce, I now wait patiently until I’m able to do my work and not upset the queen of the castle. And like my father, I also have my work duds, which includes an old, dirty hat.
Our property isn’t nearly as large as the one I grew up working on, but I’ve taken the skills I gained as a youngster and put them to good use. I have also started quite an impressive collection of tools. The older I get, the more that I realize that there’s a tool for everything.
It doesn’t matter if I’m mowing the lawn, pulling weeds, pruning the roses or the trees, pressure washing the sidewalks, or sweeping the patio, I’m always having a blast working around my house.
And then to top it off, once all the work is done, I sit back and admire what I’ve accomplished, just like my father would do. There’s nothing that beats finishing the job and watching the sprinklers water the lawn while I enjoy a quality cigar and listen to the rest of the Giants’ game. If someone would have told me a decade ago that doing yard work could bring me so much joy, I wouldn’t have believed it.
And yet, there’s something missing. There’s one thing that I need that will make my Saturdays perfect. I need a child of my own to do all the things I don’t want to do and when they complain about having to do the work while also not getting paid, I can recite the same line my father told me and his father told him: “You’re clothed, fed and have a roof over your head; that’s your payment.” I can’t wait for those Saturday’s.