Hot shooting results in Bullfrogs scoring 72 in home victory

The last time the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team scored 72 points in a game was in January of the 2018 season. That night, the Bullfrogs beat the Linden Lions 72-56.
Now, early in the 2022-23 season, the Bullfrogs again scored 72 points and it was again against the Lions. Only this time, the score was much more lopsided. Bret Harte picked up its second win of the season in a 72-29 blowout victory over Linden on Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“We played well,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “We played more like a team.”
The Bullfrogs got out to a hot start by outscoring the Lions 14-4 in the opening eight minutes. Junior Jacob Archer led the way by scoring seven points, while Caden Apley followed with three points and Carston Weidmann and Nathan Reeves each scored two points.
Bret Harte continued its hot shooting in the second quarter by adding 22 points to the scoreboard. Senior Chance Herndon hit a 3-point basket and added two buckets, while junior Walker Maurer made a shot from downtown and Weidmann added two field goals and two free throws. At halftime, Bret Harte had a strong 35-15 lead.
The Bullfrogs didn’t slow down in the third quarter, as they scored 15 points and again limited Linden to four. Maurer, Apley and junior Austin Blodgett all scored four points and Weidmann drained a shot from behind the arc. And in the final eight minutes, the Bullfrogs scored 22 points, with senior Jonah Melton-Cato leading the way with six points.
Freshman Tumiso Owens finished the night with four points; Archer scored 10 points; Herndon scored 11; Maurer scored seven; Weidmann scored a team-high 14 points; Apley scored 11; Melton-Cato scored six; Reeves scored three; and Blodgett added four points in the victory.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.