Hot shooting results in Bullfrogs scoring 72 in home victory

The last time the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team scored 72 points in a game was in January of the 2018 season. That night, the Bullfrogs beat the Linden Lions 72-56.

Now, early in the 2022-23 season, the Bullfrogs again scored 72 points and it was again against the Lions. Only this time, the score was much more lopsided. Bret Harte picked up its second win of the season in a 72-29 blowout victory over Linden on Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.