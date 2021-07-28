If they’re not first, they’re last: senior golfers battle it out

After two weeks of team events, La Contenta seniors resumed a game of individual competition as they engaged in Par Points on July 12 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Senior golfers will admit that it is not really a game they are playing, but rather a battle of all-out war. It is not enough to succeed; your golfing buddies must fail.
Leading the conquering warriors in the Gold Tees Flight was Orv Pense, who dominated with the most points for anyone (25). Orv was No. 1 on the money list for June and is apparently determined to lead the way in July. He was followed by Gary Eaton, who made remarkable recovery shots throughout the round. Local wine producer Ken Polk, who proposed to his wife by declaring, “You’re the wine for me,” finished third and Gary Stokeland just snuck into fourth.
In the White Tee Flight, Vietnam vet Mike Mendoza continued his month-long good play, as he tied for first with big Jim Powell. Retired school teacher George Dillon had Powell as a student when he first started and says it took him 25 years to get over the experience. Club champ Al Liberato was all alone in third, as Larry Parenti claimed fourth. A log jam ensued for fifth amongst Matt Theodore, Tom Suarez, Clifford Howard and Ken Jones. They didn’t even have to use all their fingers to count the money they split.
In the Red Tee Flight, Steve Weyrauch had an awesome day, as he tied retired preacher Carl Johnson for first. Steve felt Carl had an advantage due to divine intervention. Dillon battled into third, as Roger La Fleur, dapper Bob Silva and Moke Hill’s renowned Eugene Weatherby shared fourth.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the whites, Mendoza and Powell completed good days, as they took first and second respectively. From the gold and red tees, Ray Delarosa and Earl Watkins were the only ones managing to land on the green, thereby taking both first- and second-place money.
On No. 13 from the whites, Gabe Karam and Liberato again demonstrated their love of this event, as they placed one and two. Pense from the golds had the shot-of-the-day (5 feet, 3 inches) to claim first over Ron Huckaby. From the reds, Carlos Lourenco continued his comeback, soaring past Weatherby for first.
On July 19, a team game of counting the three best balls on par threes, two on par fours and one on par fives was the format. Seemingly always in the money, Gary Stockeland joined up with Roger La Fleur, resurgent Gary Eaton, and one really happy teammate, Rahls Hemmes, to claim first with an outrageous score of 117. These bandits are being investigated for trying to portray themselves as amateur golfers.
Tied for second were two groups. Long-hitting Alan Couchman, gold tee champ Harry Kious, Ken Polk and Ed Bruenn shot a respectable 121. They were joined by Frank Elizondo, big Dan Borges, Dewey Welch and Ken Phillips. Welch just returned to the seniors after an absence of several years. While he was welcomed back, he didn’t seem to understand that it is unseemly to take away money in his first tournament. To add injury to insult, he also won all the money on the closest-to-the-hole on No. 4, being the only one from the white tees to hit the green.
Finishing up in fourth was the team of Mike Kasperson, red tee champ Larry Rupley, Jack Paich and that handsome devil Bob Silva. Two of our golfers insisted they were better looking than Bob, but that was before their recent cataract surgeries.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 from the gold tees, that Stockeland guy dominated, as Ken Polk added to a profitable day placing second. He also took first on No. 13, From the reds, Eugene Weatherby, who barely got into this event, took first, followed by Rupley. On No. 13, former club champ Roger Ladd had the shot-of-the-day at 1 foot, 8 inches. His shot overwhelmed Couchman’s runner-up finish.
From the golds, Elizondo finished second. From the red tees, George Dillon has been working on a shot to improve his performance in this event. His diligence paid off, as he half-skulled his drive to skip off the lake and hit into the rocks guarding the front of the green and bounce up toward the hole. He has graciously volunteered to teach this shot for free. Jon Foucrault, whose game has been so bad he had to regrip his ball retriever, finished second.